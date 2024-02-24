Doncic leads Dallas against Indiana after 41-point outing

Dallas Mavericks (33-23, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (32-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Indiana Pacers after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 123-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Pacers are 18-11 on their home court. Indiana has the NBA's top-scoring offense averaging 123.8 points while shooting 50.8% from the field.

The Mavericks are 15-10 on the road. Dallas is eighth in the NBA scoring 15.5 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.6.

The Pacers' 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 10.8 per game the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 49.4% and averaging 21.9 points for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Irving is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 30.4 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 119.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (shin).

Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press