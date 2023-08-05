Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Harrogate Town

Jack Muldoon's second-half penalty got Harrogate Town off to the perfect start as they triumphed in the Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers.

Muldoon confidently fired home in the 66th minute after Joseph Olowu was adjudged to have brought down Abraham Odoh in the box.

Harrogate had the better chances throughout against a Doncaster side of which plenty is expected this season.

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor came to Rovers' rescue on several occasions, starting early with fine saves from Muldoon and Sam Folarin.

Luke Molyneux went close for Doncaster as he lifted a shot over the on-rushing Mark Oxley only for it to drop narrowly wide.

Lawlor punched an in-swinging corner out from under his bar before batting away a follow-up from Dean Cornelius.

Doncaster almost went ahead seven minutes into the second half but Matty Foulds produced a brilliant block on the line to keep out a Jon Taylor strike.

After Harrogate took the lead, Doncaster were spurred into life and Oxley saved brilliantly from an Owen Bailey header, although that was the closest they came to an equaliser.

Report supplied by PA Media.