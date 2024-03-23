Doncaster: Mr Professor, ridden by David Egan, wins Lincoln Handicap

Mr Professor is trained by Dominic Ffrench Davis

Mr Professor claimed victory in big race the Lincoln Handicap on the opening day of Britain's 2024 Flat turf racing season at Doncaster.

Jockey David Egan started in stall two and moved Mr Professor into a good position in the race before taking the lead and surging for the line.

Behind Mr Professor, which was 33-1 to win the one-mile race, were Lattam in second place and Navagio in third.

"He's a strong horse," Egan told ITV Racing.

"He settled very good and I couldn't believe how well he took me into the race and his change of gear."

Mr Professor is owned by football advisor Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing.

Last year's winner Migration did not leave the stalls, while 5-2 favourite Chazzesmee was fifth.

Elsewhere, racing at Newbury was delayed by more than an hour after a medical incident on the track.