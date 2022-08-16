Donbas separatist leader urges cooperation with North Korea - KCNA

Josh Smith
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin speaks to the media in Olenivka

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea and the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine will develop "equally beneficial bilateral cooperation", Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin said in a letter to Kim Jong Un, North Korean state media reported on Wednesday.

In July, North Korea recognised the Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republics (LPR) in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, as independent states.

The move made North Korea only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the two breakaway entities.

Ukraine immediately severed relations with Pyongyang over the move.

Pushilin wrote a letter to congratulate Kim on the August 15 Korean liberation day, state news agency KCNA reported, two days after reporting a similar message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim.

"The people of the Donbas region, too, are fighting to regain their freedom and justice of history today just as the Korean people did 77 years ago," the report cited Pushilin's letter as saying.

"The message expressed the conviction that an equally beneficial bilateral cooperation agreeing with the interests of the peoples of the two countries will be achieved between the People's Republic of Donetsk and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," KCNA added, using the official name of North Korea.

Russia justified its decision to launch the war, which it calls a "special military operation", by saying it was protecting Russian speakers who live there from "genocide". Ukraine accuses Russia of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.

Pushilin has previously said he hoped for "fruitful cooperation" and increased trade with North Korea, and officials from North Korea, Russia, and the breakaway regions have discussed eventually sending North Korean labourers.

A 2017 U.N. Security Council resolution, which Russia backed, demanded that all countries repatriate all North Korean workers by December 2019 to stop them earning foreign currency for North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military said Monday that it had repelled more than a dozen Russian attacks in the country’s east and north, including attempts to advance on key cities in the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas. In its regular Facebook update, the military's general staff said Russian troops had attempted to push towards Kramatorsk, one of two major cities in the eastern Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, but “they failed completely and chaotic

  • Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un exchange letters suggesting the pair form closer ties against 'hostile military forces'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has written to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, to suggest the two countries form closer ties. Delivered to Pyongyang on North Korea's liberation day, it went on to say a union would help "strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region".

  • France's Macron: underlined to Ukraine's Zelenskiy concerns over nuclear risks

    French President Emmanuel Macron underlined to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy his concerns over risks to the country's nuclear facilities, during a phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday, said the French presidency. Macron added that he backed a proposal by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) watchdog for a mission to be sent to Ukraine to examine the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Attention has focused in recent days on shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

  • Fox News Now Claims It’s No Big Deal to Have the Nuclear Codes

    Fox NewsThe Five co-host Will Cain on Monday tried out a relatively new tactic to characterize what former President Donald Trump could have done to justify the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago. Whatever Trump’s error, Cain said, “it better be egregious” and “more than the nuclear codes.”Trump is under investigation for allegedly violating the Espionage Act and two other laws that relate to mishandling federal records and obstructing an investigation by falsifying documents, according to court documents

  • Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore

    A group of German air force fighter jets landed in Singapore on Tuesday as part of a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours. The exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and the U.S. and its allies over Taiwan and demonstrates the ability for a European nation to move air power quickly to the region. The European Union unveiled a new strategy in September for boosting economic, political and defense ties in the Indo-Pacific.

  • Russia warns Britain against planned spy plane overflight

    Russia's Defense Ministry warned Britain Tuesday against a planned spy plane flight over Russian territory, saying the country's air force has been given orders to prevent an intrusion. The tough statement comes amid tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow's action in Ukraine. The ministry said that Britain has sent a notice informing about a planned flight of an RC-135 reconnaissance plane along a route that partly passes over Russian territory.

  • FBI Returns Donald Trump's 3 Passports Seized In Mar-A-Lago Search

    Trump claimed federal agents "stole" his travel documents in their search of his Florida estate.

  • Estonian visa cancellation has ordinary Russians worried

    Estonia this week will close its border to more than 50,000 Russians with previously issued visas, the first country in the European Union to do so, making it harder for ordinary Russians to enter EU. Like many of the hundreds of Russians crossing the border each day at the Estonian town Narva, Anna is worried she will not be able to keep coming to Estonia, where she visits the graves of relatives.

  • US 'must contest' Chinese missiles over Taiwan, says admiral

    Firing missiles over Taiwan is a "gorilla in the room" that must be challenged, a top US commander says.

  • Trump was so distracted by grievances that he never got round to returning secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago: NYT

    Sources told The Times the procedures for returning documents were ignored during the chaotic final days of Trump's presidency.

  • Fox News, Trump Diehards Play 'Excuse That Crime!' In Damning 'Daily Show' Supercut

    The FBI's revelation that it seized classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago snapped far-right apologists into action.

  • Osaka loses to Zhang, Gauff quits with injury at Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday. The tournament outside Cincinnati lost another big name, Coco Gauff, when she retired from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff had her ankle taped after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set. The marquee match scheduled for Tuesday night at this hart-court U.S. Open

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Ontario hockey teams to restart OHL ONSIDE sexual assault training program after pandemic pause

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ONSIDE program, which provides players with training to increase understanding and awareness about sexual harassment and assault, returns this fall after a hiatus the organization said was due to pandemic restrictions. The program has not run since 2019, following the cancelled 2020 season and 2021 restrictions on in-person training. Announcement of the resumption of the ONSIDE program comes as some hockey organizations in Canada face scrutiny over the lack of tra

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • Vital has 17 points as Hamilton edges Scarborough 90-88 to win CEBL championship

    OTTAWA — Christian Vital scored 17 points as the Hamilton Honey Badgers held on to beat the Scarborough Shooting Stars 90-88 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League's championship game Sunday. Hamilton earned its first title in franchise history after losing in the 2019 final and 2020 semifinals. But it didn't come easily as the Honey Badgers nearly blew a 22-point lead in the final minutes at TD Place. Hamilton led 89-71, needing just one point to clinch the win in Elam ending, where the first

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Restrictions may be gone, but 2022 world juniors feels like 'bubble' tournament

    EDMONTON — Fans are welcome. Players are free to leave their hotels and the arena to walk the streets. But to United States coach Nate Leaman, this year's world junior hockey championships feels like it's being held at the peak of COVID-19. "It feels like a bubble tournament," Leaman on Friday. “To me, it feels a lot like the tournament which was basically two tournaments ago.” Leaman was referring to the 2021 world championship, also hosted in Edmonton. The Americans won gold at Rogers Place, w

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 488 yards and engineered a 41-40 comeback win Saturday over the Calgary Stampeders. The 24-year-old from Victoria recovered from two early interceptions, which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns, running for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns and throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the exciting CFL contest. Completing 39 of 52 pass attempts, Rourke broke his own single-game passing record by a Canadian following the 477 yards he p