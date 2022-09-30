Donato scores in OT as Kraken edge Canucks 4-3 in overtime

·4 min read

VANCOUVER — Ryan Donato scored with 40.1 seconds left in overtime, powering the Seattle Kraken to a 4-3 comeback victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

John Hayden had a big night for the Kraken (3-0-0), evening the score at 3-3 midway through the third after fights in the first and second periods. Tye Kartye and Kole Lind also had goals for the visitors in regulation.

All three Vancouver (0-1-2) goals came in the opening frame, with Andrei Kuzmenko scoring twice and notching an assist. Tanner Pearson also had a goal, while Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each contributed a pair of helpers.

Thatcher Demko, making his first start of the pre-season for the Canucks (1-1-1), registered 17 saves before Arturs Silovs came in to start the third period. Silovs made eight saves in relief.

Joey Daccord got the start for the Kraken and stopped 18-of-21 shots before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the second period. Jones stopped all 15 shots he faced.

Both teams saw ample special teams work, with Vancouver going 2 for 5 on the power play while Seattle was 1 for 3.

With less than a minute left on the clock, a bad defensive play proved costly for the Canucks.

Donato picked up a loose puck, streaked away on a breakaway and put a shot up and over Silovs for the win.

The Kraken came into the third period down 3-1 but refused to go quietly.

Hayden evened the score 12:33 into the final frame, sending a shot past Silovs stick side from the high hash marks.

Lind, a former Canucks draft pick, narrowed the deficit to 3-2 just over four minutes into the third when Silovs lost sight of the puck on a shot by Will Borgen. The puck lay on the goal line momentarily before Lind poked it in.

The middle frame didn't see a goal but the visitors opted to swap goalies 10:19 into the period, bringing Jones on for Daccord.

Seattle went down a defenceman early in the second when Vancouver's Dakota Joshua levelled Michal Kempny along the end boards.

Kempny stayed crouched on the ice for several minutes before a trainer came out to evaluate him on the ice. He eventually skated off on his own but went straight to the Kraken dressing room and did not return to the game.

The hit appeared to prompt another dust-up just over five minutes into the second. Hayden exchanged blows with Joshua at centre ice before the pair were separated by officials and each handed a five-minute major for fighting.

The Canucks took a 3-1 lead into the intermission after a feisty first period that saw the officials hand out 28 minutes in penalties.

Hayden dropped the gloves with Vancouver defenceman Kyle Burroughs late in the opening frame, prompting officials to send the Seattle right-winger to the box with a roughing minor and a fighting major.

The Canucks made quick work of the ensuing man advantage, with Pearson firing a shot from the middle of the slot past Daccord 16:55 into the first.

Seattle sliced into Vancouver's lead with a power-play goal 12:44 into the game after Kuzmenko was called for tripping Cale Fleury.

Shane Wright, the No. 4 pick in July's draft, blasted a rocket at the Canucks net and while Demko made the save, he couldn't corral the puck and the rebound popped out to Kartye. The 21-year-old winger shovelled the puck in past the netminder to make it 2-1.

Vancouver appeared to jump out to a 3-0 advantage just moments before when Oliver Ekman-Larsson fired a shot from inside the blue line and the puck caromed in off Conor Garland's skate.

Seattle challenged the play for being offside and a video review overturned the goal.

Kuzmenko put away his second goal of the night on a power play midway through the first after Wright was called for holding.

Stationed at the side of the net, Kuzmenko collected a pass from Pettersson and, with Daccord on the other side of the crease, tapped it into the yawning net to put the Canucks up 2-0.

The Russian rookie opened the scoring 2:51 into the game, collecting a cross-ice pass from Hughes and blasting a rocket up and over Daccord stick side.

The goal came on Vancouver's first shot of the game.

The two sides will face off again Saturday in Seattle.

NOTES: The Canucks were coming off a pair of split-squad games against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. The Kraken blanked the Flames 3-0 in Seattle on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Montreal declared basketball city despite lack of courts in neigbourhoods where it's most popular

    Montreal has been declared a basketball city by its own city council, and that makes sense considering it has a team in the national league, thousands of fans and three homegrown players in the NBA. However, those three players came from the borough of Montréal-Nord where community advocates have been lamenting the lack of public sports facilities for years. Declaring Montreal a basketball city is a good first step, but now it is time to invest in the community and ensure local kids have the res

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Carleton has 27 points to lead Canada to win over Mali at FIBA women's World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Bridget Carleton poured in 27 points to lead Canada's women's basketball team to an 88-65 over Mali at the FIBA World Cup on Tuesday. The victory guaranteed a crucial top-two finish in Group B for the Canadians, who will avoid both the United States (5-0) and China (4-1) in Thursday's quarterfinals. Instead, Canada (4-1) will meet Puerto Rico (2-3) on Thursday. Kayla Alexander had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the No. 4 Canadians (4-1), in their final game of the preliminary

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,