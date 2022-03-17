Donations for Ukrainians pour into Detroit-area warehouse

  • Volunteer Rocky Raczkowski wraps a pallet for shipping at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    1/9

    Russia Ukraine War Donations

    Volunteer Rocky Raczkowski wraps a pallet for shipping at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A truck with supplies is unloaded at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    2/9

    Russia Ukraine War Donations

    A truck with supplies is unloaded at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boxes of medical supplies are sorted at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    3/9

    Russia Ukraine War Donations

    Boxes of medical supplies are sorted at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Shipping boxes are assembled at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    4/9

    Russia Ukraine War Donations

    Shipping boxes are assembled at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A box of first aid kits are collected at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    5/9

    Russia Ukraine War Donations

    A box of first aid kits are collected at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Occasionally a donated box of supplies arrives with a note at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    6/9

    Russia Ukraine War Donations

    Occasionally a donated box of supplies arrives with a note at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Nazarii Semchyshyn, who volunteers at Kind Hearts, is interviewed at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. For Semchyshyn the collection effort is more than just a humanitarian effort, it's personal because much of his family is still in Ukraine including his mom and dad, who he says he calls every day. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    7/9

    Russia Ukraine War Donations

    Nazarii Semchyshyn, who volunteers at Kind Hearts, is interviewed at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. For Semchyshyn the collection effort is more than just a humanitarian effort, it's personal because much of his family is still in Ukraine including his mom and dad, who he says he calls every day. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Phil Weipert unloads more than 100 new blankets at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    8/9

    Russia Ukraine War Donations

    Phil Weipert unloads more than 100 new blankets at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A truck with supplies is unloaded at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    9/9

    Russia Ukraine War Donations

    A truck with supplies is unloaded at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteer Rocky Raczkowski wraps a pallet for shipping at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
A truck with supplies is unloaded at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Boxes of medical supplies are sorted at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Shipping boxes are assembled at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
A box of first aid kits are collected at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Occasionally a donated box of supplies arrives with a note at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Nazarii Semchyshyn, who volunteers at Kind Hearts, is interviewed at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. For Semchyshyn the collection effort is more than just a humanitarian effort, it's personal because much of his family is still in Ukraine including his mom and dad, who he says he calls every day. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Phil Weipert unloads more than 100 new blankets at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
A truck with supplies is unloaded at the Standard Trucking warehouse, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Hamtramck, Mich. The company, whose owner is from Ukraine, is collecting donated supplies to help Ukraine and victims of Russia's invasion in the country. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
·2 min read

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — Donations intended to assist those both defending and fleeing Ukraine are pouring into a Detroit-area warehouse.

Dozens of volunteers have been sorting, packing and shipping items ranging from diapers and feminine hygiene products to medical supplies and non-lethal personal protective gear since the beginning of the Russian invasion last month.

“When you watch news and you see all those horrific acts that’s going on in Ukraine, you just feel helpless and depressed in a way," said Nazarii Semchyshyn, who is helping to coordinate the effort. “But as soon as you start doing something, collecting things or donating, you feel better about yourself and you feel that you’re making a difference.”

Semchyshyn is with Standard Trucking, which is owned by a Ukrainian American who has allowed volunteers to use the logistics company's warehouse and loading dock in the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck.

Two air shipments of about 3000 pounds (1360.78 kilograms) each have been sent to Poland so far, said Semchyshyn, who expects an even bigger shipment to go out this weekend. All items are donated, as is the cost of the shipments, he said.

Phil Weipert brought a carful of blankets, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club chapter in South Lyon, Michigan, on Thursday.

The group had the 100-150 blankets in storage, because hospitals and health-care facilities would not accept them due to the pandemic, said Weipert, who added that "we saw the news stories about children (in Ukraine) needing blankets to be covered from falling glass.”

Semchyshyn said the first donations started coming in late last month and were mainly supplied by those in the Ukrainian-American community. But once word started to spread, the donations came quickly, he said.

Rocky Raczkowski, a military veteran and former state legislator, was among those sorting and packing inside the vast warehouse on Thursday.

“I’m really heartened by the fact that so many people in metropolitan Detroit (are) pouring out so much to help the Ukrainian community,” he said.

The shipments are being sent to Poland, where the items will be redistributed, according to Semchyshyn, who said volunteers will keep at it “hopefully until the end of the conflict.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Salazar was ill prepared to talk about Ukraine. Tucker Carlson went for the jugular | Editorial

    At another point in time, FOX News host Tucker Carlson’s dressing down of Miami U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar’s gaffe about the war in Ukraine would’ve been entertaining material for late-night comics. But in a time of international crisis, her words — and her grasp of a serious national security issue — matter.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s