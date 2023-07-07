Donations double for Donald Trump as base loyalty defies prosecutions

Donald Trump among supporters at a campaign event in Pickens, South Carolina - Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

Donations for Donald Trump have soared in the past three months despite the former US president facing numerous civil and criminal litigations.

His main fundraising committee has received more than $35 million (£27.5 million) in the second quarter, according to campaign insiders, which is nearly double the amount for the first three months of the year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Official figures will be disclosed by the Federal Election Commission later this month, but it is already clear that the loyalty of the Trump base has intensified.

The cash has been divided between Mr Trump’s presidential election fund and his political action committee, Save America, which has contributed towards his mounting legal bills.

A campaign insider told The Washington Post that the average donation had been $34, which was evidence of how “grass-roots Republicans overwhelmingly stand with President Trump”.

In March, the former president was indicted by a New York grand jury in a case involving alleged hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels, a porn star. He pleaded not guilty the following month to 34 charges of falsifying business records.

Last month, he denied 37 federal charges relating to his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

He is also under investigation in Georgia over his attempt to persuade its secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” the votes to overturn his election defeat by Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has used the prosecutions, which he described as a witch hunt, as a fundraising tool, firing out pleas for cash within hours of appearing in court.

Supporters are receiving several appeals for donations a day from Mr Trump.

At times he aims his fire at Joe Biden and the Democrats, but others target his foes within the Republican Party.

On Wednesday, for example, he unloaded on “the disloyal Republicans – who are out to stop us in the primary”, pointing out they had raised $370 million.

“Why aren’t they pledging to spend that money to beat ‘crooked’ Joe instead?” He asked.

“Because these two-faced, back-stabbing RINOs [‘‘Republicans in name only’’] would rather have four more years of Biden and Kamala than someone who actually fights for the silent majority.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.