Donations to BI families following Fiona

BURNT ISLANDS — On Friday, Nov. 18, a small presentation was held to distribute cheques to the 11 households in the community who lost their homes to Hurricane Fiona. Debbie Enwood, President of the Recreation of Burnt Islands said it was a way to show residents that they are not forgotten, nor alone.

“Donations came from the town, Burnt Islands and other places, who sent us in money. Plus we had $7,500 given to us from Matador Mining,” said Enwood. “We collected through the town and people outside who donated $4,060, for a total of $11,500.”

Each household received a cheque for $1,050. Faye Munden, Clerk of the Recreation of Burnt Islands, said she had a family member who also made a sizeable donation.

“We had $1,000 come from Ontario, from my sister, Rosalie Sack, who runs a Tim Horton's and her two bosses. Her two bosses flew home, and they presented a cheque and I have a picture where they are beside my sisters house here. She lost her house. They were in the process of redoing it,” said Munden.

One of the recipients is Laverne Carter.

“It’s not completely gone, but it’s destroyed really, can’t be lived in,” said Carter.

Enwood said the decision to give out the cheques for this particular amount was a joint decision.

“It wasn’t just Recreation, it was Town Council too. We got together and went over all the papers, and this is what was decided to be given out,” explained Enwood.

A letter was also enclosed with the cheque from the Salvation Army, outlining how the displaced families can get help from them.

“It’s very sad what you’ve gone through and are still going through, but we thought we would do something to support our town instead of giving it out to other people. This is why we say support the ones that are here,” said Enwood.

This donation doesn’t include cheques for two more homes that may be declared unsalvageable, but all were taken into consideration.

“We’re waiting on two more houses, but we decided to give this out because we can’t let it keep hanging and hanging,” said Enwood. “When we get (information) back on the other two houses, you may only get $10 on that donation and they will get the rest. That’s what we decided. Fair is fair. We just don’t know (yet) on the other two houses.”

The gratitude amongst the residents was evident as they stepped forward one-by-one and offered up their heartfelt thanks.

“This is greatly, greatly appreciated, for the Recreation and what they did. From us here now, thank you kindly,” said Wallace Kinslow. “It takes organization to be set up for anybody to bring their donation in. You can’t bring a donation to each house, so for Recreation to accept the donation and do the work they did do, we more than appreciate it.”

“Hopefully, in the next year, you will all get your new homes, get your stuff back, get your life back,” said Munden. “It’s a long road and this is only a small part of it.”

Jaymie White, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wreckhouse Weekly News