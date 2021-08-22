Donations for Afghans ‘a tremendous act of love’ from local community

Helen William, PA
·4 min read

A synagogue has been flooded with supplies for newly arrived Afghan families to the area after a Facebook request was met with “a tremendous act of love” from the local community.

Rabbi Elchonon Feldman, of the Bushey United Synagogue in Hertfordshire, sent a message to worshippers on a private Facebook page on Thursday night and then saw the donations pack out the venue’s car park by Sunday lunchtime.

The rabbi had been contacted by Laurence Brass, the councillor for Bushey North, who said that some Afghan families had been placed in the local area and needed items including warm clothing, toiletries, toys and basic school supplies.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Donations being sorted in the car park of the Bushey United Synagogue in Hertfordshire (Bushey United Synagogue/PA)

Rabbi Feldman told the PA news agency: “My response was, ‘I am absolutely sure we can help although I am not sure we can look after all of their requirement, but we can certainly try.’

“It went crazy. People copied the (Facebook) message. They forwarded it around and by the time Sunday arrived we had around may 3,000 bags (of items) that had been brought to help out.”

He added: “It has been a tremendous act of love and completely run by volunteers who all just wanted to help. They are not just Jewish. The message ended up going far and wide and everyone just wanted to make a difference.”

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
The local community in Bushey has pulled together to support 72 families from Afghanistan that have been placed locally (Bushey United Synagogue/PA)

Volunteers are now working through the donations to see where best to place the items for the Afghan families – and anything left over will go to other charities, the rabbi said.

There were probably about 1,500 people in the initial private Facebook group. By 11.30am on Sunday the car park had become “a mound” of clothing, bicycles, toiletries, clothing and “you had never seen anything like it”, according to the rabbi.

Writer Giovanna Fletcher described the event as “a community pulling together” and that she and a friend were amazed by the act of kindness.

In an Instagram post, she said: “On Thursday night Rabbi Elchonon Feldman put a message out on Facebook saying that 72 families have arrived locally from Afghanistan and that they need everything from clothes to children’s toys and books. Word spread. Three days later we were driving towards the synagogue and saw streams of people walking with bags to donate.”

She added: “I couldn’t believe my eyes. This is all being sorted and then distributed to people in need. It’s gone beyond the 72 families. What a welcoming sight.”

Speaking as a member of the Jewish community, the rabbi added: “Among a group of people who have arrived in the UK as refugees themselves, there is a particular nerve that is hit when we hear about people who are coming here without (anything) and who are fleeing much worse – how can you possibly turn away from something like that?”

He has met some of the refugees who wanted to say thank you and gave him tea, chocolates and spoke about their circumstances.

The rabbi said: “These are interpreters. These are the supporters of the Afghan forces and the UK. These are amazing people that we owe so much gratitude towards. These are not just fleeing refugees. They are not like us, they are heroes. I am just trying to do my bit.

“Your children will grow up and they will find that another generation will arrive and in the same way that the UK embraced us and now we are trying to embrace you, your children and grandchildren will embrace another group of refugees and just pass it forward.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Some of the items for the Afghan families collected by the Bushey United Synagogue (Bushey United Synagogue/PA)

Mr Brass said he contacted the synagogue after visiting the hotels where the Afghans are temporarily been based and saw they needed many basic supplies including warm clothes as “they found the British cold (weather) very worrying”.

He said: “The Jewish community in Bushey responded in the most extraordinary fashion with tonnes and tonnes of items which the rabbi and I are looking forward to distributing this week to the refugees.

“I am delighted with the response.”

Mr Brass recalled speaking to the fathers of the young Afghan children and asked if they would like to take them outside, but was told they did not have pushchairs to carry them to the park so they could play.

Mr Brass said: “A message to the synagogue community was sent out and within three hours 29 buggies arrived. I thought that was just amazing and it is how it has been all day.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joins exclusive 500-home run club

    It was a wait, but Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to reach 500 home runs.

  • Entire 100-meter dash field posts sub-10 second finish in historic first

    It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.

  • Ignacio Bahamondes stuns Roosevelt Roberts with wild knockout kick in final seconds

    Roosevelt Roberts was out cold after finding himself on the wrong side of a major knockout of the year candidate.

  • Gervonta Davis OK after private plane crashed shortly after takeoff

    Gervonta Davis documented the aftermath of the plane crash on Instagram.

  • Fantasy Football: Eight players who could get off to fast starts

    Jennifer Eakins reveals some later draft targets who have an easier schedule to open the season to help you start on a winning note.

  • Lukaku has unfinished business in Premier League

    After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Horse books it down highway after reportedly escaping from Kentucky racetrack

    We're not sure that's street legal.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson after last-place return: 'Talk all the s--- you want. Because I'm here to stay.'

    In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.

  • Jon Rahm slams FedExCup Playoffs format while leading The Northern Trust: 'I don't think it's fair'

    The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.

  • QB Mitch Trubisky returns to Chicago, immediately leads Bills to touchdown

    Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.

  • Is it possible Dak Prescott won't be 'fully back' from injuries all season long?

    Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.

  • 3 ways the Blue Jays are weakened by George Springer's injury

    George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.

  • Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter Strickland (2-1) got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save. Wong drove Sean Nolin's second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this sea

  • Ryan Blaney wins at Michigan to continue Ford's streak

    Blaney's win is the seventh consecutive win for Ford at the track located not far from Detroit.

  • Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago's franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs. Royals right-hander Carlos Hernández (4-1) struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best. He allowed one

  • Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals' 3-0 win

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday. The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one. Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn't permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his

  • Toronto Blue Jays lose 5-3 to Detroit Tigers after extra innings

    TORONTO — A ninth-inning throwing error from Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien gave the Detroit Tigers enough life to score an extra-inning victory and an added reason to celebrate Miguel Cabrera's historic 500th career homer on Sunday. RBI singles from Daz Cameron and Willi Castro off Toronto reliever Kirby Snead provided Detroit (60-66) with a 5-3 win in 11 innings and the Blue Jays with their ninth loss in 11 extra-inning games this season. Toronto (64-58) lost its third series in a row

  • Rays rout White Sox 9-0, take 2 of 3 in series; Archer hurt

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 9-0 on Sunday in a matchup of AL division leaders. Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins. The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Garrett Crochet. Jos

  • Keenum throws TD, Browns beat Giants in matchup of reserves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum showed why Cleveland invested in him to back up Baker Mayfield, throwing a touchdown pass and leading the Browns to a 17-13 win over the New York Giants in an exhibition game Sunday. Keenum tossed a 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to end Cleveland's opening possession. He finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards with an interception while playing most of the first half. The Browns (2-0) rested Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett

  • Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series. Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center. Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego fo