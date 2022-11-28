Donating to Hurricane Fiona relief

·6 min read

SOUTHWEST COAST — Amidst all of the outpouring of support and fundraising efforts by artists, musicians, the government, corporations and individuals during the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, are some lingering questions about the funds that have been raised for the displaced residents and the charities that are working with them.

In Port aux Basques, organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and the Lions Club have been offering assistance to those affected by the hurricane, with the Red Cross distributing the bulk of the financial assistance package.

According to Charity Intelligence Canada (CIC), a group which aims to provide Canadians with clear information that will allow them to make informed and intelligent decisions when choosing where to send their donations, the Salvation Army for example, puts $0.83 of every dollar donated toward their charitable programs.

In a financial breakdown of their 2021 fiscal year, the Salvation Army reported $925,991 in total revenues: $244,253 of which came from donations, and $531,858 from their revenues went directly to Canadian and International programs such as Shelter and Drug Withdrawal Management, Healthcare, and Community and Family Services. Another $75,593 went to administrative, fundraising, and other costs associated with the organization, leaving over $300,000 to go into their funding reserves, which currently sits at approximately $1.39 million.

CIC also offers a complete financial breakdown for the Canadian Red Cross who, in comparison to the Salvation Army, gives $0.74 cents from every dollar to their programs, like Emergency Management, International Operations, Health and Community Wellness, and Prevention and Safety.

In a financial breakdown of their 2021 fiscal year, the Canadian Red Cross received a total revenue of $557,372. A total of $136,228 came from donations and $473,915 went to Canadian and International programs. Then $49,368 went to administrative and fundraising costs leaving just over $34,000 for their funding reserves, which are currently sitting at approximately $215,000.

For 2022, things will look a little bit different for the Red Cross as they have been charged with distributing the provincial government funding to those affected by Hurricane Fiona as part of the disaster relief program.

In response to email inquiries, Dan Bedell, Communications Director – Atlantic, offered the following break down.

“There are two separate components to the Canadian Red Cross response to Fiona in Newfoundland and Labrador. The first, as you know, is financial assistance and emergency accommodations we are administering on behalf of the provincial government including:

• The one-time amounts to households displaced or evacuated from their primary home, either $1,000 if they were able to return home on or before Sept. 30, and $10,000 if they remained out of their homes after Sept. 30 or still are out, cases where houses were destroyed/condemned/unrepairable.

• The “Reimbursements for Necessities Related to Health and Safety” program that can reimburse qualified households up to $2,500 for specific items or services bought between Sept. 24 and Dec. 15 because of Fiona. Receipts must be provided and applications submitted by Dec. 31. The eligibility period and deadline to apply were just extended as announced by Premier Andrew Furey during his visit to Channel-Port aux Basques.

• Arranging emergency lodging for people displaced from their homes. While this number had been more than 100 at various points, as of today we are still supporting 54 people in and around Channel-Port aux Basques with hotel accommodation.

“The other assistance program is funded entirely by the Canadian Red Cross thanks to its donors across Canada. We’ve been issuing one-time payments of $500 to eligible households in the most impacted areas that registered with the Red Cross and confirmed they are unable to meet basic needs due to Fiona impacts or identified some particular hardship or unique need. In Newfoundland and Labrador, the areas eligible for Red Cross financial support are Channel-Port Aux Basques, Margaree-Fox Roost, Rose Blanche – Harbour le Cou, Diamond Cove, Burnt Islands, Burgeo, Isle aux Morts and Grand Bay East areas.”

In his email, Bedell also explained that administrative fees are worked into the equation.

“For the programs we are administering on behalf of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, this work is being done under contracts with the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development and/or Department of Justice and Public Safety. Such contracts include an administrative component, so any costs we incur are negotiated with and approved by government and fully reimbursed. Since the response to Fiona is still under way and will continue for some time yet, and the scope of our work changes as new needs are identified, these amounts are not yet finalized,” said Bedell. “For the financial aid being distributed by the Red Cross from donations we’ve received from individuals, businesses and others across Canada to a fund we named the “Hurricane Fiona in Canada” appeal, the cost of fundraising will not exceed five per cent. We also strive to keep the portion used for any other administrative costs as small as possible, but that percentage will only be known once the response has ended and we know the total of all donations received and how they were allocated.”

To date there has been just over $30 million donated to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal.

“That does not yet include an amount the federal government has said it will match based on individual and corporate donations received up to Oct. 31. The vast majority of those funds have been committed to helping people in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, which saw widescale impacts and had by far the largest numbers of affected households. In Newfoundland and Labrador, the major storm damage, although catastrophic for many families, was thankfully confined to a smaller area and smaller number of households.”

Currently, the Red Cross has distributed $44.1 million to 83,390 households throughout the Atlantic region with $17.7 million on behalf of the provincial governments of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, and $26.4 million on behalf of Red Cross donors.

"In Newfoundland and Labrador, to date we’ve distributed $2.56 million to about 730 households. That includes 298 households that qualified for the provincial government’s $1,000 lump-sum payments and 179 households that qualified for the provincial $10,000 lump-sum payments,” explained Bedell. “Most of those also qualified for $500 from the Red Cross, but additionally we’ve provided $500 to about 250 other households that may not have qualified for the $1,000 or $10,000 provincial payments – ‘household’ could be one person or a family or a group sharing a house/apartment.”

For further information on charitable organizations in Canada and the percentage of donations distributed to programs and individuals in need, visit www.charityintelligence.ca.

Representatives for the Salvation Army and Lions International did not respond to media requests in time for publication deadline.

During Premier Furey's recent visit to outline the relief package available to Southwest Coast residents who lost their homes to the storm, he spoke briefly about the We Stand On Guard Again concert, noting that many who donated assumed the funds would remain within the province. But the monies were donated to the Canadian Red Cross. Furey indicated that he was attempting to get the funds redirected to Newfoundland, but that would take time. His office also did not respond to media inquiries prior to publication deadline.

Jaymie White, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wreckhouse Weekly News

Latest Stories

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w

  • White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium. White became the fifth player in

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • World Cup 2022: Canada eliminated from World Cup with loss to Croatia

    Canada's hopes of World Cup glory were ended on Sunday with a 4-1 loss to Croatia. Follow along here for all the latest.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Doug McNair captures second Canadian driving championship

    EDMONTON — Doug McNair won the opening two races and never looked back, easily capturing his second Canadian driving championship. McNair, of Guelph, Ont., will represent Canads at the 2023 world driving championship, which will be held Aug. 14-18 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. "I just want to say thanks to all the trainers that let me drive their horses, and caretakers and owners, and Standardbred Canada for making this possible," said McNair. "It's just starting to sink in now. "It's

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t