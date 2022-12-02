Donatella Versace Pays Tribute to Late Brother Gianni on His 76th Birthday: 'Miss You So Much'

Gianni And Donatella Versace On The Runway

Catherine McGann/Getty

Donatella Versace is remembering the legacy of her late brother Gianni.

On what would've been his 76th birthday, Donatella shared a tribute to Instagram honoring the founder of the Italian fashion house.

"Simple words cannot express Gianni's creative genius. On his birthday, today and every year, I celebrate how his talent sent ripples into the world of fashion and beyond. Gianni, I love and miss you so much. Happy Birthday xxx," she wrote in an Instagram post shared Friday.

The carousel begins with a photo of the Versace siblings posing arm in arm and matching in black attire. A sepia photo of Gianni and Donatella during their early childhood years follows suit.

Many of Versaces' friends commented with love and remembrance, including fellow fashion designers Alessandro Michele, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Anthony Vaccarello and Kim Jones.

Celebrities such as Kylie Minogue, Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa and Lindsey Lohan shared heart emojis. Paris Hilton commented, "Legends" while Cindy Crawford wrote, "Love you both!"

Gianni was assassinated on July 15, 1997 outside of his 1930s Miami villa, Casa Casuarina, by Andrew Cunanan, a hustler with a history of murders.

Following the passing of her brother, Versace became the artistic director of the family's luxury brand that year, and it's a role she's held since.

"They were an exceptionally close family, particularly Donatella and Gianni," a family friend of the Versaces previously told PEOPLE in 2017. "The loss of someone who was the undisputed leader, the undisputed vision, the undisputed creative force and eccentric leader of this incredibly passionate and emotional family, there was extraordinary pain."

The shocking murder case was later featured in the 2018 season of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology drama, American Crime Story.

In July, Versace paid tribute to the 25th anniversary of Gianni's death, writing on Instagram, "25 years of missing you, Gianni. Every day, I wish you were still here 🖤🕊," she wrote in the caption.