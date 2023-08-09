Donald Trump's Twitter account info turned over to Special Counsel as part of search warrant

Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s long-dormant Twitter account, according to a court document unsealed Wednesday.

The Justice Department obtained the search warrant on Jan. 17, 2023 as part of its investigation into Trump, citing “probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses.” A federal judge found Twitter, now known as X, in contempt when it initially did not comply and fined the company $350,000.

The warrant directed Twitter to produce data and records related to the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, according to the document. The government also obtained a nondisclosure order, which prohibited Twitter from disclosing the existence or contents of the search warrant to any person.

The revelation of the warrant is outlined in a decision last month from a three-judge federal Court of Appeals panel that upheld the judge's decision to hold Twitter in contempt of court. The decision was unsealed in court Wednesday.

“Twitter initially delayed production of the materials required by the search warrant while it unsuccessfully litigated objections to the nondisclosure order,” the newly unsealed document reads.

“Although Twitter ultimately complied with the warrant, the company did not fully produce the requested information until three days after a court-ordered deadline. The district court thus held Twitter in contempt and imposed a $350,000 sanction for its delay.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

