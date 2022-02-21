Donald Trump's Truth Social debuts in app store, but you might get an error message

Donald Trump's Truth Social app made its debut just before Presidents Day, but some users are having trouble creating accounts.

According to CNET, the app launched Sunday night in Apple's App Store and some users got an error message after filling out their birthday and providing an email to confirm the account.

"Something went wrong. Please try again," the message read.

On Twitter, users who were able to make an account shared they were placed on a waiting list due to the high demand.

"Thank you for joining! Due to the massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," the message said with the waitlist number. "We love you, and you're not just another number to us."

Oh wow!!! The overloaded servers are on fire 🔥 everyone jumping on #Truthsocial pic.twitter.com/amGQlQTymC — Laurafortrump45 (@lauratrump4life) February 21, 2022

The former president announced last October that he would launch the social media platform after being banned from Twitter and Facebook for concerns that his presence on the apps would incite more violence like the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon," Trump said in a previous statement.

He also said the app would "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

'You can't make this stuff up': Reaction to Trump's Truth Social is mixed

The app will have similar features to Twitter, and people will not be able to edit their "truths" once posted, Truth Social chief product officer “Billy B" said according to Reuters.

Story continues

On Feb.15, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a screenshot of his father's first post on the app.

"Get Ready! Your favorite president will see you soon!" it said.

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump's Truth Social app launches with error message