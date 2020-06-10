Donald Trump's Tory cheerleaders have brought lasting shame on Britain

Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP

The morning after Donald Trump’s election in November 2016, a Conservative minister bounded up to me in Westminster’s New Palace Yard to share one of the worst political predictions I have ever heard: “It’ll be fine,” he said with triumph. “You’ll see. He’ll govern as an Eisenhower-style Republican.”

It is not fine and Eisenhower’s legacy is nowhere to be seen, except perhaps in the action of those generals who warned their president not to use military force against peaceful protests.

Tories who relished Trump’s ascent are now silent. Many will deny that they supported him and some will even believe that. Shame drives out awkward memories and scrubs consciences clean.

That is trickier for those who put their enthusiasm on the record. None outdid Michael Gove, comparing Trump to George Washington. The first president had also been misunderstood by Britain, Gove wrote in an unctuous interview with the 45th. He cast Trump as a “force of nature” who did not merit the “scorn and condescension” of his UK critics. To compensate for his countrymen’s discourtesy, Gove posed with his subject, grinning and giving the thumbs-up.

In the gallery of cringing subservience that image can hang alongside Theresa May holding the president’s hand during her first visit to the White House. Later that day, Trump issued executive order 13769 – the entry ban on nationals from predominantly Muslim countries. May did not condemn it.

Some said there was a better man behind the mask, but there was no mask. The racist snarl, the bully’s sneer and the infantile pout were all his. The face of the campaign was true to the character of the candidate. The only way to see a nobler Trump was to mould one from delusion, cowardice and self-interest – plentiful resources in a government embarking on Brexit.

Those who found Trump’s appeals to white nationalism a little vulgar retreated to arguments based on realpolitik. The transatlantic relationship is bigger than personalities, they said. We honour the office of president, regardless of who sits there. That diplomatic rationale led Britain to roll out what Jacob Rees-Mogg boasted should be “the reddest of red carpets” for a state visit.

The problem is that Trump is a malignancy eating away at the authority of his office. He has no concept of alliances based on mutual interest. Like any despot, he demands submission, then despises as weaklings those who submit. Britain’s loyalty should be to the institutions of liberal democracy in the US and around the world that Trump attacks.

Angela Merkel got the tone right. The German chancellor’s message marking Trump’s victory was more rebuke than congratulation. She itemised the ethical foundations of partnership between democracies, “the rule of law and the dignity of each and every person, regardless of their origin, skin colour, creed, gender, sexual orientation, or political views”. She offered cooperation “based on these values”.

Back in Westminster, giddy Brexiteers scoffed at Merkel’s piety, which they took as a symptom of strategic decline. New power alignments were coming into focus, the old order was unravelling and Berlin was disadvantaged by its lack of a “special relationship” with the US. Forget Brussels, London had Washington on its side.

The chancellor’s critics underestimated her own capacity for hard-headed realpolitik. She identifies Germany’s interests with the European Union as part of the broad apparatus of international rules-based cooperation. When Trump hurls aggressive rhetoric at those structures, when he calls the EU a “foe”, when he lavishes praise on authoritarian rulers, Merkel listens. She does not gamble on apologist interpretations of what he really meant to say.



There is a certain type of squeamish Trump fellow-traveller who, embarrassed by displays of actual fascism, draws a distinction between taking the president literally and taking him seriously. It is a clever formula, usually attributed to the libertarian tech billionaire Peter Thiel, but probably not coined by him. This rhetorical device is used to exonerate people who rally to hateful language on the grounds that they are responding to some deeper meaning. The thuggish misogyny and racist provocations are just short-cuts, like icons on a desktop leading to a more sophisticated program. By a feat of moral gymnastics, the nastiness could then be justified as empathic rage, expressing the legitimate concerns of humble Americans, traduced by metropolitan globalists.



But Trump despises the people who elected him. His economic policy transfers their money into the pockets of his family and friends. He befouled American public administration, leaving the country defenceless against Covid-19. It is the stuff of banal kleptocracy, but a vanguard of ideologues and broadsheet media outriders dressed it up to seem complex, profound and somehow historically inevitable.



The narrative of popular grievance seeded the liberal calamity with guilt – a burden of self-criticism placed on the losers for neglecting the terrain where Trumpism flourished. A necessary stage, perhaps, to understand electoral forces in play, but then what? The ultimate task was still resisting a tyrant.



And what did the Tory party do, meanwhile, but jostle among the sycophants and courtiers seeking favours, kidding themselves that they had influence. They shredded European alliances to make confetti for a venal egomaniac’s parade, cheered by the world’s autocrats who knew the grotesque carnival route led away from law and order.

















And what is the reward for Britain? If Trump is defeated in November, the last four years are nothing but a stain on transatlantic relations. If Trump stays, the only global role for Boris Johnson is dishevelled sidekick to a rogue superpower. Either way there is a price to pay for collusion. History will record that Britain was no mere bystander at America’s tragedy, nor was it innocent.

• Rafael Behr is a Guardian columnist