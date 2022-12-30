Donald Trump boasts about his accounting despite tax returns revealing negative income

Rozina Sabur
·4 min read
Donald Trump US tax returns White House finances - Reuters/David ‘Dee’ Delgado
Donald Trump US tax returns White House finances - Reuters/David ‘Dee’ Delgado

Donald Trump boasted of his success in lowering his tax burden after it emerged that he claimed back $46,000 (£38,000) in travel expenses for a $50,000 (£41,000) speaking engagement.

The former president’s financial situation while in the White House was laid bare after Democrats in Congress published six years’ worth of his tax returns.

It revealed that Mr Trump and Melania, his wife, reported negative income in four of those six years. He paid no tax in his final year in office.

Mr Trump, who waged a years-long battle to keep the documents secret, claimed that they showed “how proudly successful I have been”.

However, US lawmakers said they found several red flags in the returns which warranted further investigation, including Mr Trump’s use of tax deductions and transactions with his children.

The US House ways and means committee, which released the documents, cited a pattern of questionable claims to reduce the former president’s tax burden.

Donald Trump US tax returns White House finances - Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Donald Trump US tax returns White House finances - Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In a 2015 tax return, Mr Trump reported $50,000 in income from a speaking fee that was almost entirely offset by $46,162 (£38,258) that he claimed he spent on travel expenses for the event.

It is unclear where Mr Trump travelled for the speaking role, which was among his lowest-paid engagements. He reported earning up to $450,000 (£373,000) for other events.

Mr Trump reported $32 million (£26.5 million) in losses in 2015 and 2016, and $13 million (£10.7 million) in 2017.

His returns showed that some Trump enterprises declared a litany of expenses but no earnings at all, leading Democrats to question why filings did not trigger further scrutiny from the tax man.

For 2020, according to the filings, more than 150 entities within Mr Trump’s business empire listed negative qualified income after deductions and losses.

The returns showed some Trump companies listed identical amounts of expenses to their profits, meaning they had no income to tax.

Eric Trump Donald Trump Jr Ivanka Trump Donald Trump tax returns US politics - AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Eric Trump Donald Trump Jr Ivanka Trump Donald Trump tax returns US politics - AP Photo/Evan Vucci

They include DJT Aerospace LLC, which operates Mr Trump’s personal helicopter, and claimed $42,965 (£35,608) in expenses in 2017 – the exact same sum as its profits.

Martin Sheil, a former special agent for the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), said that the figures were “a statistical impossibility”.

Mr Trump’s declared loans to his three adult children also raised questions by a joint congressional committee on taxation.

The Republican Party leader declared an eye-watering $51,000 (£42,000) in interest paid to him by Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka Trump for each tax year from 2015 through 2019 and $46,000 in 2020.

The committee questioned whether these were “bona fide” transactions or whether they were disguised gifts, requiring him to pay a higher tax rate on the money.

The returns also highlighted how Mr Trump used tax law to minimise his liability.

Donald Trump US tax returns White House finances - Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Donald Trump US tax returns White House finances - Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In 2017, his first year as president, he paid $750 (£622) in federal income taxes and claimed $7.4 million (£6.1 million) in tax credits, erasing the tax he would have otherwise owed.

The tax credits included claims for renovating the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, according to the Los Angeles Times. It noted that the IRS has not yet determined whether Mr Trump’s claims were valid.

The damaging disclosures came as the former president mounted his 2024 White House campaign.

In his response, Mr Trump attacked “radical” Democrats in Congress for releasing the documents.

He also warned of “a dangerous two-way street” as Republicans prepared to seize control of the House of Representatives within days.

Tax disclosure ‘a stain’ on Congress

The trove of documents encompassed Mr Trump’s personal and business tax filings from 2015 to the end of 2020 and spanned nearly 6,000 pages.

It marked the culmination of a legal battle by Mr Trump to block the release of his tax returns, which went all the way to the US Supreme Court.

Mr Trump broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as a presidential candidate.

They were made public following a party-line vote by the ways and means committee last week.

Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the committee, said that the findings represented “a major failure of the IRS” under the Trump administration.

Kevin Brady, the panel’s top Republican, said that the public disclosure of the tax returns was “a regrettable stain” on Congress.

Latest Stories

  • Putin expects China's Xi to make state visit in spring

    STORY: In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said: "We are expecting you, dear Mr Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring on a state visit to Moscow."Putin said the visit would "demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations."Speaking for around eight minutes, Putin said Russia-China relations were growing in importance as a stabilizing factor, and that he aimed to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.The relationship between Russia and China, which the two sides have hailed as a "no limits" partnership, has taken on great significance since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.Though Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, China has refrained from condemning Moscow's military campaign, instead stressing the need for peace.

  • Trump’s tax returns have been released by House Democrats. Read them here.

    The House Ways and Means Committee released years of former President Donald Trump’s tax records Friday, following a prolonged battle and just days before Democrats lose control of the House to the new Republican majority.

  • Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office

    Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Panthers sign CB Norman; Horn to have wrist surgery

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery Tuesday, interim coach Steve Wilks said. Wilks said it has yet to be determined if Horn will be able to play with a club on his arm or if he is done for the remainde

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Rosen, Binnington spark Blues to 3-1 win over Blackhawks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen scored unassisted and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Rosen’s goal in the second period snapped a 1-all tie and gave St. Louis victories in both its games against Chicago this season. The Blues won 5-2 in Chicago on Nov. 16. Josh Leivo and Brendon Saad also scored for St. Louis. Patrick Kane scored for Chicago. St. Louis is 9-0-2 in its last 11 games against the

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Third time was the charm for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' lethal power play. McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third man-advantage of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding when he reached around with his arm and grabbed Darnell Nurse from behind while trying to beat the defenceman to a

  • With Curry out, Poole scores 32 as Warriors beat Grizzlies

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals won in

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si