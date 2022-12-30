Donald Trump boasts about his accounting despite tax returns revealing negative income

Donald Trump US tax returns White House finances - Reuters/David ‘Dee’ Delgado

Donald Trump boasted of his success in lowering his tax burden after it emerged that he claimed back $46,000 (£38,000) in travel expenses for a $50,000 (£41,000) speaking engagement.

The former president’s financial situation while in the White House was laid bare after Democrats in Congress published six years’ worth of his tax returns.

It revealed that Mr Trump and Melania, his wife, reported negative income in four of those six years. He paid no tax in his final year in office.

Mr Trump, who waged a years-long battle to keep the documents secret, claimed that they showed “how proudly successful I have been”.

However, US lawmakers said they found several red flags in the returns which warranted further investigation, including Mr Trump’s use of tax deductions and transactions with his children.

The US House ways and means committee, which released the documents, cited a pattern of questionable claims to reduce the former president’s tax burden.

In a 2015 tax return, Mr Trump reported $50,000 in income from a speaking fee that was almost entirely offset by $46,162 (£38,258) that he claimed he spent on travel expenses for the event.

It is unclear where Mr Trump travelled for the speaking role, which was among his lowest-paid engagements. He reported earning up to $450,000 (£373,000) for other events.

Mr Trump reported $32 million (£26.5 million) in losses in 2015 and 2016, and $13 million (£10.7 million) in 2017.

His returns showed that some Trump enterprises declared a litany of expenses but no earnings at all, leading Democrats to question why filings did not trigger further scrutiny from the tax man.

For 2020, according to the filings, more than 150 entities within Mr Trump’s business empire listed negative qualified income after deductions and losses.

The returns showed some Trump companies listed identical amounts of expenses to their profits, meaning they had no income to tax.

They include DJT Aerospace LLC, which operates Mr Trump’s personal helicopter, and claimed $42,965 (£35,608) in expenses in 2017 – the exact same sum as its profits.

Martin Sheil, a former special agent for the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), said that the figures were “a statistical impossibility”.

Mr Trump’s declared loans to his three adult children also raised questions by a joint congressional committee on taxation.

The Republican Party leader declared an eye-watering $51,000 (£42,000) in interest paid to him by Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka Trump for each tax year from 2015 through 2019 and $46,000 in 2020.

The committee questioned whether these were “bona fide” transactions or whether they were disguised gifts, requiring him to pay a higher tax rate on the money.

The returns also highlighted how Mr Trump used tax law to minimise his liability.

In 2017, his first year as president, he paid $750 (£622) in federal income taxes and claimed $7.4 million (£6.1 million) in tax credits, erasing the tax he would have otherwise owed.

The tax credits included claims for renovating the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, according to the Los Angeles Times. It noted that the IRS has not yet determined whether Mr Trump’s claims were valid.

The damaging disclosures came as the former president mounted his 2024 White House campaign.

In his response, Mr Trump attacked “radical” Democrats in Congress for releasing the documents.

He also warned of “a dangerous two-way street” as Republicans prepared to seize control of the House of Representatives within days.

Tax disclosure ‘a stain’ on Congress

The trove of documents encompassed Mr Trump’s personal and business tax filings from 2015 to the end of 2020 and spanned nearly 6,000 pages.

It marked the culmination of a legal battle by Mr Trump to block the release of his tax returns, which went all the way to the US Supreme Court.

Mr Trump broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as a presidential candidate.

They were made public following a party-line vote by the ways and means committee last week.

Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the committee, said that the findings represented “a major failure of the IRS” under the Trump administration.

Kevin Brady, the panel’s top Republican, said that the public disclosure of the tax returns was “a regrettable stain” on Congress.