Trump's pathetic attempts to fight the election result will fail

On 20 January 2021, Joseph R Biden Jr will take the oath of office as the 46th president of the United States. The crucial deciding votes will long have been counted. Challenges in the courts will have been dismissed. His victory in the election will not have been in doubt.

While the irresolution of election night seemed to hold the possibility of repeating the trauma of 2016, when all the ballots are finally counted Biden’s victory will represent a substantial rejection of Donald Trump.

Trump speaks of the supreme court as his personal instrument, like he talks of 'my generals'

Early in the morning after the election, after Trump tweeted, “A big WIN!”, he stepped before the Klieg lights at the White House to make good on his promise not to accept the judgment of the voters if he might lose. He staged his own coronation by press conference. “This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country, we were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” he proclaimed. He acted as though he could wave away the votes that were still being counted, just as votes have always been counted in the hours and days after an election. Trump declared: “We’ll be going to the US supreme court – we want all voting to stop.”

Trump speaks of the supreme court as his personal instrument, like he talks of “my generals”, as when he ordered Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, to march in uniform in his Praetorian Guard through the teargas aimed at racial justice demonstrators in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, to stand in front of St John’s Church brandishing a Bible whipped from Ivanka Trump’s Max Mara handbag.

“I think this will end up in the supreme court,” Trump said last month about the election when he appointed Amy Coney Barrett, the rightwing ideologue, to the court. The justices are expected to perform as employees of the Trump Organization. Even if he cannot force them to sign non-disclosure agreements, which he imposes on White House staff, he expects more than the three on whom he has bestowed his favor by naming them to the court to demonstrate their unswerving loyalty and maintain his power.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe sent a team to view the American election, a routine exercise they have performed nine previous times. But this time they were shocked by what they observed. “Nobody – no politician, no elected official, nobody – should limit the people’s right to vote,” said Michael Georg Link, a member of the German parliament who led the group. “Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions.”

Trump’s actions to stop or suspend the counting of votes and to certify the results is precisely the classic transgression for which the US has rebuked tinpot dictators, including in the state department’s annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Trump’s call specifically flies in the face of Article 23 (b) of the American Convention on Human Rights, of the Organization of American States, to which the US is a signatory, which guarantees the right “to vote and to be elected in genuine periodic elections, which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and by secret ballot that guarantees the free expression of the will of the voters”.

Trump’s election suppression effort bears a curious and striking similarity to that of the lunatic “magician” president of the Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, who in 2016 rejected the results of an election he lost, called for it to be nullified, and appealed to judges he appointed to the supreme court to rescue him. Awaiting their ruling, he deployed troops in the capital. Like Trump, he attacked freedom of the press, demonized migrants, was accused of sexually assaulting women, and advocated snake-oil remedies for diseases. Under the pressure of international condemnation, including from the African Union and the United Nations security council, he was forced to give up the presidency and flee.

On Wednesday afternoon, 4 November, minutes before the Wisconsin elections commission announced that Biden had won the state, Trump’s campaign filed a court complaint demanding a recount. He has also called for stopping the vote counting in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where he was momentarily ahead, and to continue the counting in Nevada and Arizona, where he was behind.

