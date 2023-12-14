Donald Trump's Old Stock Market Prediction Comes Back To Haunt Him

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday and prompted critics of Donald Trump to remind the former president of previous comments he’s made about the stock market.

Then-President Trump warned voters during a 2020 presidential debate with now-President Joe Biden that the markets would “crash” if Biden won.

The MeidasTouch Network highlighted that claim in this video and contrasted it with Wednesday’s news:

Now that the Dow Jones just broke 37,000 for the first time in HISTORY, let's remember what Trump predicted would happen to the stock market if Biden were elected. pic.twitter.com/rCpZJQ1cYC — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 13, 2023

Other detractors dug up Trump’s April 2019 post on X (formerly Twitter) boasting about the then-record-breaking market and complaining he was under threat of impeachment for trying to extort Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Biden.

“You mean the Stock Market hit an all-time record high today and they’re actually talking impeachment!?” he asked. “Will I ever be given credit for anything by the Fake News Media or Radical Liberal Dems?”

You mean the Stock Market hit an all-time record high today and they’re actually talking impeachment!? Will I ever be given credit for anything by the Fake News Media or Radical Liberal Dems? NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Wednesday’s new market record came as House Republicans voted to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden, but centered on allegations that are yet to be determined.

While the stock market is not the economy and a rising index does not reflect economic hardships, and the markets could take a perilous turn on any day, X users took great delight in throwing Trump’s debate prediction right back at him.

Trump once said that if Biden is elected, “the stock market will crash.”



today, the Dow closed above 37K for the first time ever and the S&P is within striking distance of its all-time high. https://t.co/bysxNgoNxR — j.d. durkin (@jd_durkin) December 13, 2023

there's always a tweet https://t.co/O1YUO0LmFf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2023

Didn’t Trump say the stock market will crash if Biden was elected https://t.co/Bvz37RSJ3e — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 13, 2023

October 22, 2020: Trump says if Biden is elected, the stock market will crash.



December 13, 2023: the stock market reaches a new record high as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 37,000 for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/UGwklpL3Au — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 13, 2023

Trump said in 2020 that if Biden were elected the stock market would crash.

The Dow reached an all-time high today.

Just sayin’. — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) December 13, 2023

Donald Trump tonight: “If we're not elected, we'll have a depression the likes of which I don't believe anybody has ever seen.”



Sounds familiar? Before the 2020 election, Trump said that if he’s not getting re-elected the stock market would crash.



Meanwhile, the GDP grew 5.2%… pic.twitter.com/0tpaxylbQA — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 14, 2023

BREAKING: The Dow Jones Industrial Average has just hit a new ALL-TIME High.



I remember when Trump literally held a press conference to take credit for the stock market hitting a record (below).



I'm not going to do the same for Biden. The US stock market has very, very… pic.twitter.com/PbHJp7GwX6 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 13, 2023

