Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home Raided by FBI

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Brandon Bell/Getty Donald Trump

Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort Mar-a-Lago has been raided by the FBI.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations executed a search warrant Monday on the home of the former president, 76, according to CNN. The reason for the warrant remains unclear. The FBI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Trump announced the raid in a statement sent via email to his supporters, explaining that his "beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," declaring the raid "prosecutorial misconduct."

The onetime Apprentice star added: "They even broke into my safe!"

Trump was not in Florida at the time of the raid, which appeared to be focused on his office and personal quarters, CNN reported.

In February, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said in a statement that federal government officials had gone to Florida to retrieve 15 boxes of documents and other items from former the former president — which the agency said should have been handed over at the end of his time in office.

The February statement from NARA said that a month earlier, the office "arranged for the transport from the Trump Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes that contained Presidential records, following discussions with President Trump's representatives in 2021."

Presidential Residences

Joe Raedle/Getty. Inset: Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Inset: Donald Trump.

A letter from former President Barack Obama left for his successor was among the items that had been packed up in boxes and taken to Florida, according to The Washington Post. Other correspondence with world leaders — including what Trump previously called "love letters" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — was also reportedly retrieved.

Reams of news clips printed out for the president, an item of clothing and a map that Trump infamously marked-up with a black Sharpie to show how Hurricane Dorian could hit Alabama in 2019 were also found in the boxes, The New York Times reports.

More items could be discovered, the National Archives said in February. "Former President Trump's representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives," the agency said in a statement. "As required by the Presidential Records Act (PRA), these records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021."

This is a developing news story.