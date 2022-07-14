Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, dies aged 73

Josie Ensor
·4 min read
Ivana and Donald Trump in 1990
Ivana and Donald Trump in 1990

Donald Trump has paid tribute to his “beautiful and amazing” first wife and mother of his children, Ivana Trump, who died at home aged 73.

New York City paramedics, responding to a call for cardiac arrest, found Mrs Trump dead in an Upper East Side apartment just after midday on Thursday.

Born Ivana Marie Zelníčková, she grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia before moving to the US and marrying the businessman in 1977.

Mrs Trump helped build Donald’s business empire and they became known as New York’s quintessential 1980s power couple. They divorced in 1992 but were on close terms when she passed away.

Mrs Trump is survived by the couple’s three children – Eric, Donald Junior and Ivanka – and 10 grandchildren.

Ivana Trump pictured in 2010 - the same year she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother - Joel Ryan
Ivana Trump pictured in 2010 - the same year she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother - Joel Ryan

The former president, 75, announced the news on his social media site Truth Social, saying she was a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman”.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Mr Trump posted.

"Her pride and joy were her three children. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Her family also put out a statement, which read: "Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the family said. "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Mrs Trump held key managerial positions in The Trump Organization as the vice president of interior design, as the chief executive and president of Trump's Castle casino resort, and as manager of the Plaza Hotel.

The Trumps went through a public, and messy, divorce after Mr Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples.

Ivana Trump smiles during the 59th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 2006 - Mario Anzuoni
Ivana Trump smiles during the 59th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 2006 - Mario Anzuoni

It was during those divorce proceedings that Mrs Trump accused her husband of rape in a deposition. She later told the author of a book about her husband that she had “felt violated” by him, but a statement issued by her lawyers said she had not wanted her words “to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense”.

According to The New York Times, she was granted a $14 million payment in their divorce settlement, a mansion in Connecticut, an apartment in the Upper East Side known as Trump Plaza, and one month a year at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Following the divorce, Ivana developed her own lines of clothing, fashion jewellery, and beauty products which were sold on QVC London and the Home Shopping Network.

A larger-than-life personality, she even had a cameo in the 1996 film “The First Wives Club,” in which she tells a group of disgruntled divorced women, “Don’t get mad, get everything!”

The Trumps were a publicity power couple in New York in the 1980s and 1990s before their bitter divorce - Mike Blake
The Trumps were a publicity power couple in New York in the 1980s and 1990s before their bitter divorce - Mike Blake

Known for her bright blonde bouffant, Mrs Trump later appeared in the 2010 series of Celebrity Big Brother where she proved popular amongst British viewers, making it to the semi-finals.

Ivana, who went on to marry three more times, stayed in contact with her former husband.

She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week. While promoting her book that same year she told Good Morning America: “I’m basically the first Trump wife. Okay?” Ivana Trump said. “I’m first lady.”

Ivana told the New York Post in 2016 that she was both his supporter and adviser. "I suggest a few things," she told the paper. "We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought." She said she advised him to "be more calm."

"But Donald cannot be calm," she added. "He's very outspoken. He just says it as it is."

She was pictured in New York just three weeks ago, linking arms with a woman who assisted her as she paid a visit to a hair salon.

