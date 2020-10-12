Donald Trump's COVID-19 treatment revives questions about unchecked nuclear authority

President Donald Trump's long rants and seemingly erratic behaviour last week " which some doctors believe might have been fuelled by his use of dexamethasone, a steroid, to treat COVID-19 " renewed a long-simmering debate among national security experts about whether it is time to retire one of the early inventions of the Cold War: The unchecked authority of the president to launch nuclear weapons.

Trump has publicly threatened the use of those weapons only once in his presidency, during his first collision with North Korea in 2017. But it was his decision not to invoke the 25th Amendment and turn control over to Vice-President Mike Pence last week that has prompted concern inside and outside the government.

Among those who have long argued for the need to rethink presidents' "sole authority" powers are the former defence secretary William J Perry, considered the dean of American nuclear strategists, who has cited the fragility of a nuclear-weapons control chain and the fear that it can be subject to errors of judgment or failure to ask the right questions under the pressure of a warning of an incoming attack.

Trump's critics have long questioned whether his unpredictable statements and contradictions pose a nuclear danger. But the concerns raised last week were somewhat different: Whether a president taking mood-altering drugs could determine whether a nuclear alert was a false alarm.

That question is a new one. The military's Strategic Command often conducts drills that simulate actual but inconclusive evidence that the United States may be under nuclear attack. Such simulations drive home the reality that even a president asking all the right questions could make a mistake. But they rarely simulate what would happen if the president's judgment was impaired.

"A nuclear crisis can happen at any time," Tom Z Collina, the policy director at the Ploughshares Fund, a private group that seeks to defuse nuclear threats, noted last week in an opinion piece. "If such a crisis takes place when a president's thinking is compromised for any reason," he added, "the results could be catastrophic."

Traditionally, presidents have temporarily conveyed authority " including nuclear launch authority " to the vice-president when they anticipated being under anaesthesia. Ronald Reagan took that step in 1985, and George W Bush did so in 2002 and 2007. There was no indication that Trump was unconscious, but there was reason to be concerned that the cocktail of drugs he was given could impair his judgment to make the most critical decisions entrusted to a president.

Last week in telephone interviews with Fox News and Fox Business Network, Trump said he was no longer taking experimental medications but was still on dexamethasone, which doctors say can produce euphoria, bursts of energy and even a sense of invulnerability. On Friday, he told Fox News he was off the drug, which he appears to have taken for less than a week.

But during that week, his prolific Twitter activity and rambling interviews led many to question whether the drugs had accentuated his erratic tendencies. His doctors' refusal to describe with any specificity his condition or treatment only played up the concern.

"The history of obfuscating the medical condition of presidents is as old as the Republic," said Vipin Narang, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who has studied the nuclear command-and-control chain. "The issue here is that the dex" " shorthand for dexamethasone " "can make you paranoid and delusional."

"We don't know how much he was given," Narang said. "And if he gives an order in the middle of the night, and no one is there to stop him, we are dependent on his military aide not to transmit the order or the duty officer at the national military command centre to stop it."

The military's standard response is that it would carry out a "legal order" after authenticating that it truly came from the president. But that narrow answer does not address the problem that no other senior officials " the secretary of defence, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff or the commander of Strategic Command, which has responsibility for the nuclear arsenal " are required to sign off.

Government officials refuse to say whether they were taking any special precautions when Trump was taking the drugs. In conversations over the past week, which they would not hold on the record, several pointed to the stories surrounding Richard Nixon's last days in office in 1974. He was drinking heavily and talking to portraits on the walls, and his aides feared he was emotionally unstable.

Story continues