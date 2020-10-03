Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis upends 2020 election, but is a replay of 2016 on the cards?

News of Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 sent his critics on social media into paroxysms of mirth and mockery and left his followers, including partisans on his favourite news channel, fretting.

Which is par for the course in the United divided States of America.

After all, poll after poll shows Americans split on political lines on issue after issue: abortion, guns, immigration, and ironically, even COVID (after, irony of irony, Trump politicised mask wearing).

That no one looms larger on the American political stage at this moment or is a more divisive figure than Trump is well established.

What is also quickly taking hold in the press is the notion that Trump's COVID diagnosis, at a time when he is desperate to play down the coronavirus and the over 2,05,000 dead in that country, is the final nail in his political coffin.

As per this report from The New York Times, the White House is struggling to put a rosy spin on the development, with one unnamed adviser (is there any other kind at this point?) telling the newspaper Trump testing positive is a "disaster".

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

Trump_1 More

Above photo: US President Donald Trump holding up his face mask during the first presidential debate at Cleveland. Image via The Associated Press

Even those from opposite sides of the aisle in the political game are in agreement.

Democratic pollster Geoff Garin called the COVID diagnosis a "critical blow" to Trump's re-election prospects while Republican campaign consultant Rob Stutzman grimly told the newspaper "it's hard to imagine this doesn't end his hopes of re-election."

David Siders and Charlie Mahtesian, writing for Politico, said Trump, who once seemed impervious to October surprises "is suddenly confronting one big enough to alter the outcome of the election."

The piece went on to note the dangers of such this scenario for a campaign already in catch-up mode.

"In the most conspicuous way imaginable, the positive test publicly undermines so much of Trump's rhetoric about the virus " from his faith in hydroxychloroquine to his cavalier pronouncements about a vaccine and his dismissal of Covid-19 as a disease that 'affects virtually nobody,'" they wrote.

"The campaign as we knew it is over," Andrew Feldman, a Democratic strategist confidently told Politico. "This is the worst nightmare for the Trump campaign."

But, is it?

Because what if the pundits are wrong? What if the pollsters are mistaken?

What if 2020 is 2016 seen through a funhouse mirror?

Is 2020 a 2016 redux?

Looking back at 2016 can be strange. For all that has happened in the world over the past four years, one feels more than just a few pangs of nostalgia. It seems like such a quaint and distant time.

But take a moment and think about how the race for president was placed in October 2016. And recognise the faint echoes of 2020.

Hillary Clinton, much like Joe Biden, was the clear favourite in the polls and front-runner after the first debate.

On 1 October, 2016, The New York Times published a report that as per Trump's tax records, he could have avoided paying federal taxes for two decades.

The paper of record, just a handful of days ago, put out a story painting Trump as a chronic tax avoider who paid $750 in 2016 and another $750 in 2017.

On 7 October, 2016, the Access Hollywood tape with Trump's infamous 'grab em' remarks hit the news. Those remarks, which Trump apologised for, then defended as 'locker room talk' and eventually ever denied making, were widely thought to be the end of his campaign for president.

They weren't.

Just yesterday tapes emerged of the First Lady, Melania, (who Trump once amusingly called Melanie on social media), praising the standards of care for migrant children in US detention centres, which many have criticised as 'dangerously overcrowded' and even 'criminal'.