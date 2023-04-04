Donald Trump's court hearing will not be televised, judge rules

Donald Trump will face Manhattan's criminal court on Tuesday - GC Images

Donald Trump's appearance in court will not be televised after a judge rejected requests for the unprecedented event to be broadcast live.

However, five photographers will be allowed into the Manhattan courtroom to capture images before proceedings begin.

Courtrooms in New York are not usually televised but media organisations made representations that the American people should be able to watch a case of such significance.

The US media organisations said the "gravity of this proceeding and, consequently, the need for the broadest possible public access, cannot be overstated.”

Mr Trump's lawyers opposed the request, arguing that the presence of TV cameras would "create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence."

Prosecutors from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not take sides on the issue.

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who will preside over the hearing, rejected the request.

He wrote: “That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed.

"Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges.

"Mr Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention.”

He went on: “The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.

"Unfortunately, although genuine and undoubtedly important, the interests of the news organisations must be weighed against competing interests."

The judge ordered that the five photographers could stand in the jury box "prior to the commencement of the arraignment".

They would be allowed to take photographs for "several minutes" until "such time as they are directed to vacate the jury box by court personnel".