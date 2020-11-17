Donald Trump's border wall is a 'monument to racism,' advocacy groups say. What happens to it when Joe Biden becomes president?

TUCSON, Ariz. — Border advocacy and conservation groups are eagerly looking to Jan. 20, the date Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president.

They are hoping Biden will reverse numerous immigration and border security policies, chief among them the construction of physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Few symbols are more emblematic of President Donald Trump's administration than the construction of 400 miles of 30-foot bollards along large portions of the southwestern U.S. border, with the expected completion of an additional 50 miles before the end of the year.

U.S. taxpayers, rather than Mexico, as often promised by Trump, are footing the multibillion-dollar bill. Congress has so far allocated $4.4 billion for construction over the past four years, and the Trump administration has awarded an additional $7 billion worth of border wall contracts using diverted military funds.

Biden has pledged to stop construction after he takes office in January. He told a panel of Black and Latino reporters in August that "there will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration."

Legal experts said his incoming administration will have large latitude. But some of the most vocal critics of border wall construction over the past four years told The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network, they would like to see Biden go a step further and consider the possibility of tearing down certain sections of the new barriers.

"This monument to racism, if you will, was built at a huge expense, wasting billions of taxpayer dollars, and I think it's just irresponsible not to do something to address that, because future harms are still in place," said Vicki Gaubeca.

She's the director of the Southern Border Communities Coalition, a collective of 60 migrant and community groups along the U.S.-Mexico border. The coalition is opposed to construction and successfully sued the Trump administration in federal court over funding for the projects.

The Trump administration focused its efforts on the lands that the federal government already owns, particularly in Arizona, where nearly half of all planned barriers will go up by the time construction ends.

But the path toward construction started long before work crews broke ground, and critics said they want Biden to undo all the steps it took to get the barriers up.

The day after taking office, Trump issued an executive order directing his administration to prepare for construction. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security then waived over 60 laws to speed up construction. And when Congress did not allocate the money he wanted, Trump shut down the government and issued an emergency order in February 2019 that allowed him to tap into funds from the Treasury and Defense departments.

Advocates hope Biden will change course, but Biden will likely face opposition, too, including from the men and women patrolling the border, who repeatedly have expressed their support for Trump's plans to build newer, taller barriers.

What are Joe Biden's legal options?

When Biden takes office, he'll have a number of tools to stop or modify border wall construction plans. Some require little action, while others potentially could take a little longer.

For example, Biden has pledged to "end the so-called National Emergency that siphons federal dollars from the Department of Defense to build a wall," according to information from his campaign website.

Trump issued the declaration in February 2019; it has allowed him to tap into approximately $10.5 billion from the Pentagon and the Treasury Department's budgets, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Because it is not a law or statute, Biden could withdraw the declaration at any moment, similar to executive action.

The president-elect said he would prioritize investing in the ports of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border instead of building physical barriers. Numerous government agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, have found that the majority of drugs smuggled into the country come through legal border crossings.

