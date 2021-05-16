Donald Trump's new blog crashed after he posted an unverified claim about election fraud in Arizona

Former president Trump gives a speech before boarding Air Force One for his last time as president. Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's blog crashed on Saturday after he posted about an Arizona recount.

His post alleged massive fraud in the form of "broken seals on boxes, ballots missing, and worse."

Trump launched the "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" blog earlier this month.

Former President Donald Trump's "From the Desk of..." blog crashed on Saturday. Users were greeted with an error message, saying "something has gone wrong and this URL cannot be processed at this time."

The hourlong outage came after Trump posted a message about the ongoing election recount in Maricopa County, Arizona, according to the Gateway Pundit.

The message included unverified statements about election fraud in Arizona, saying "seals were broken on the boxes that hold the votes, ballots are missing, and worse."

Trump launched the blog in early May as a way to talk directly to his followers and the media. He was previously removed from both Twitter and Facebook, his most-used social media networks.

The Twitter ban for @RealDonaldTrump was said to be permanent. Facebook has been wrestling with letting the former president back onto its platform. The company said earlier this month that it plans to revisit the decision in six months.

His blog had about 212,0000 engagements during its first week online, notably fewer than some of his most popular tweets.

Earlier this month, Peter Loge, an associate professor at George Washington University, told Insider's Thomas Colson that "Trump is just shouting into the void."

Loge added: "He isn't letting anyone shout back. Shouting at people is a less effective way to maintain celebrity status and keep selling new merchandise than finding ways to create the illusion of interaction is."

Trump's blog states that it's paid for by Save America, a joint fundraising committee paid for by political action committees Save America and Make America Great Again.

