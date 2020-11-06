Donald Trump's Adult Sons Spreading Election Disinformation To Discredit Vote

As the Trump campaign launches a feverish attempt to contest election results in key states where President Donald Trump’s lead either doesn’t exist or is slipping away, the president’s two adult sons are using their million-follower social media accounts to spread misinformation and promote conspiracy theories about the voting process.

Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have become two of the president’s most important proxies in priming supporters to refuse to accept an outcome in which their father loses the presidency.

Since Election Day, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have put out a nearly nonstop stream of falsehoods taken from far-right conspiracy theorists and media activists. Many of the hoaxes and conspiracies target swing states including Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which are key to Trump’s reelection and where final vote totals are still being counted.

One of the many false allegations, which Eric Trump shared on Twitter, claimed to show a man burning 80 “stolen Trump ballots” while saying “fuck Trump.” The video is a hoax and the ballots are not real ― Virginia officials stated the footage shows sample ballots, and police are now investigating the deception. The Twitter account Eric Trump took the video from was suspended. Yet before it was taken down, it had been viewed at least 1.2 million times.

Some of the other baseless claims included misrepresenting a screenshot of vote totals in Michigan as proof of election fraud, falsely claiming that Wisconsin’s voter turnout was mathematically impossible, promoting the conspiracy that election officials were illegally creating ballots to support Democrats and groundlessly suggesting that dead people had cast in-person votes for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump look on as their father, President Donald Trump, prepares to deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination. More

Many of the Trump brothers’ posts since Election Day have been flagged for misinformation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, but the president’s sons continue to churn out disinformation and spread a dangerous...

