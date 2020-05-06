Donald Trumps admits more Americans will die when US economy reopens

Donald Trump visiting a factory in Phoenix, Arizona, that makes protective equipment - TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..

President Donald Trump has conceded that more Americans will die in reopening the US economy but underlined his insistence on a dwindling coronavirus threat by refusing to wear a mask, even as he toured a mask-making factory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Asked by ABC News whether a lifting of social distancing measures and reopening of the shuttered economy will lead to higher death tolls, Trump said "it's possible there will be some."

"Because you won't be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is," Trump said at the Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona, which he visited on his first major trip since the coronavirus lockdown began.

"Will some people be affected badly? Yes," he admitted earlier at the factory. "But we have to get our country open."

Mr Trump's comments come after Mike Pence, the US vice president, confirmed at a press briefing that the White House was "having conversations" around winding down the coronavirus task force.

States are facing growing political pressure to lift the lockdown - JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Trump's November re-election campaign is reeling from the massive shutdown ordered to try and stop the spread of the virus, which has already killed 70,000 Americans and is forecast to take tens of thousands more lives.

Praising the Honeywell workers, who churn out masks used by medical staff and other first responders, Trump reiterated that it is time to look ahead.

"I want to be a cheerleader," he said.

Trump's audience at Honeywell sat masked in compliance with US government recommendations and their own company rule, which was clearly displayed on a sign in the facility reading: "Please wear your mask at all times."

Trump had teased as he left Washington that after months of resistance he might finally cover his face.

Coronavirus podcast newest episode

The fact that he skipped the opportunity to make a statement about safety was in line with his new focus on getting Americans to return to work.

White House medical experts and even First Lady Melania Trump promote masks as a crucial tool in fighting the viral spread. But the president, tuned closely into his loyal right-wing base, has used his massive visibility to downplay the need.

"I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know," he said in April, apparently suggesting a mask would be unpresidential. "Somehow, I don't see it for myself."