Donald Trump wants to run the Republican party even he leaves office. Can he?

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump may not be president much longer, but he still wants to run the Republican Party for the foreseeable future.

If he can.

From setting up a political action committee to suggesting he might run again in 2024, Trump is already working to keep his hold on the GOP after his term ends – but he also faces formidable obstacles in his future drive to stay relevant, according to advisers and other members of the Republican Party.

"He'll be the head of the party, no matter what happens," said one Trump aide, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity because the president still believes he will prevail in his election lawsuits.

Other Republicans say it won't be so easy for Trump to control the party once he loses the power of the presidency. That will almost surely happen on Jan. 20, after his various legal challenges to the election won by Democrat Joe Biden are exhausted.

"Yes, he has a big following in the GOP," said Republican strategist Liz Mair. "But the GOP tends to shift direction after every presidency/losing candidacy."

Many Republicans, however, expect Trump to continue swinging a big stick within the party for months and maybe years to come.

Republican strategist Brad Todd said the president is beloved among the party’s base, especially among right-leaning populist voters who flocked to the GOP in 2016 and turned out in high numbers for him in this election.

"They tend to like Donald Trump better than most Republicans, but they don’t always vote," he said.

That gives Trump leverage.

What's Trump's next act? Some advisers say a 2024 run is possible

President Donald Trump waves farewell to the crowd at a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minn. More

“There’s only one political sun in the solar system and it’s him,” Todd said. “Some voters – a very big chunk – value his brand and it seems completely logical that he would want to continue to that. I think he will want to be relevant, and that he will be relevant.

Yet Trump will also face pushback from Republicans who want the party to move past the divisions that marked his tenure.

John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, said he doesn't think Republican voters will uniformly follow him once he is no longer president.

For one thing, Trump will lose the ability to "intimidate" people into backing him, said Bolton, whose book, "The Room Where It Happened," painted a searing picture of the president as an incompetent commander-in-chief.

Bolton predicted that Republicans would ultimately look for new leaders.

"I think his power to influence will diminish dramatically once he leaves the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2021,” Bolton said. "It's a completely different ballgame ... the dynamic will change dramatically.”

And Trump could face legal troubles after he leaves office.

Authorities in New York are investigating Trump over accusations ranging from tax avoidance to alleged violations of campaign finance laws by paying hush money to keep ex-mistresses quiet during his 2016 presidential race.

What will Trump's role be in Georgia?

History is also working against continuing relevance for Trump.

Most presidents fade from the political scene after they leave office, often by choice but also because their ability to shape events quickly faded. One exception: Former President Bill Clinton worked on Hillary Clinton's presidential campaigns, but with mixed success at best.

One test of Trump's continuing political strength comes early: Two Jan. 5 runoffs in Georgia that will decide whether Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate or cede it to the Democrats.

Trump is publicly backing the two Georgia Republican incumbents who are running on Jan. 5, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Some Republicans, however, fear Trump's refusal to concede the presidential election will undercut the party's brand in Georgia, and in other states in future races.

