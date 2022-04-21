Piers Vs Donald: Piers Morgan Taunts Donald Trump For Failing To Show Proof Of 2020 Election Rig After Outlets Brought Into Question Former POTUS’ Storm Off Set

UPDATE 02:37 AM : Piers Morgan has this morning taunted Donald Trump for failing to show proof of the 2020 election being rigged, although NBC News reported that an audio tape supplied by former President Trump’s spokesman shows he didn’t storm off the set of the Uncensored interview, as some outlets reported.

The interview with Morgan is part of a marketing campaign to hype the new Talk TV, which bows Monday.

NBC News reports the audio shows the two men thanked each other and laughed at the conclusion of the interview.

“That was a great interview,” Morgan says on the audio.

Trump agrees with a “Yeah.”

“Thank you very much. I really appreciate it,” Morgan says.

Morgan tweeted this morning, however, in response to a statement from Trump, stating: “Sorry you got so annoyed that I don’t believe the 2020 election was rigged or stolen from you, but as I said, where’s your proof? If you have it, show us – or accept the result and move on.”

These statements will only add to the confusion.

Trump’s statement slammed Morgan for being part of the “Fake News Media” and said he had “unlawfully and deceptively edited his long and tedious interview with me.”

Trump said he had called Morgan a “fool” during the interview for contesting the 2020 “Election Fraud.”

EARLIER: Nothing like a past-presidential walkout to plug a new interview series.

Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV has released a promo for Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which the titular host sits down with former POTUS Donald Trump. But the self-proclaimed “most explosive interview of the year” didn’t go as planned — or did it?

Watch the clip, which is fueled by some oddly intense background music, below.

“I think I’m a very nice man,” Trump posits. “Much more honest than you, actually.” Oooh, burn.

Cut to Morgan saying, likely with an edit, “It was a free and fair election — you lost.”

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump says.

“You think I’m a fool?” the host asks.

“I do now, yeah.”

Trump then gets blustery in the promo, as he is known to do when an interviewer veers into spotlight-stealing. The clip ends with the ex-president mumbling, “Very dishonest,” as he saunters off the set.

Billed as “a fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interview,” Piers Morgan Uncensored debuts Monday. In a first-of-a-kind move, the 60-minute show will be streamed live across Murdoch’s platforms including Fox Nation in the U.S. and Sky News Australia, along with the soon-to-launch British channel that is being positioned as a competitor to BBC News, Sky News and GB News.

Morgan is a former CNN host and anti-woke warrior who quit his job on Good Morning Britain amid a controversy over on-air comments he made about Meghan Markle. Trump is the former host of NBC’s The Apprentice.

