Donald Trump Files With SCOTUS To Stop PA Vote Count; Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin & Moves Towards Electoral College Magic Number — Update

11TH UPDATE, 12:51 PM: The election of 2020 is starting to look a lot like the election of 2000.

Keeping the promise that the incumbent made in his speech early this morning, Donald Trump’s campaign has just filed with the Supreme Court to put the brakes on the ongoing vote count in Pennsylvania.

“Trump’s Campaign is moving to intervene in the existing Supreme Court litigation over the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s unlawful extension of the mail-in ballot receipt deadline,” said Trump 2020 Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark on Wednesday as the filing occurred. “The law is on President Trump’s side: as the Eighth Circuit just said, to change the ballot receipt deadline is in fact a change of the time, place, and manner of the election—and only a state legislature or the United States Congress can do that under the Constitution.”

Visible to anyone who wants to go online and watch, the Keystone State ballot count currently has the former Celebrity Apprentice host ahead ironically. Having said that, the mail-in ballots do seem to be trending Joe Biden’s way – which could prove almost enough to put the former VP over the top of the 270 electoral votes needed for victory.

10TH UPDATE, 11:29 PM: The Associated Press has now also called the great state of Wisconsin for Joe Biden.

That moves the former VP’s electoral count up to 248 to Donald Trump’s 214. Of course, after a long nail-biting night, there are still several states counting ballots. Right now, both candidates have a plausible route to victory, with things looking a little better for Biden.

Team Trump has already declared it wants a recount in the Badger State.

9TH UPDATE, 11:03 PM: CNN just called Wisconsin for Joe Biden, putting the Democratic nominee closer to an electoral college victory over Donald Trump.

Trump and his campaign say that they will request a recount in the state, where Biden has a lead of about 20,000 votes. So far, AP has not officially proclaimed Wisconsin for the ex-Veep.

Meanwhile, with karma galore, Al Gore, who lost a recount and court battle over Florida’s electoral votes and the 2000 election, went on Twitter proclaiming every vote needs to be counted:

In America, no one person or political party can alter the unassailable principle that the rule of law prevails. Every vote must be counted in this election, and the will of the American people will determine the outcome. We must remain calm. Democracy will win the day. — Al Gore (@algore) November 4, 2020





Right now, with Michigan in flux, Biden holds leads in Nevada and Arizona, but trails Trump in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

The Trump campaign also said that it filed a lawsuit in Michigan to halt vote counting until they can gain access to numerous locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.

8TH UPDATE, 10:12 AM PT: As election officials in Wisconsin indicated today that they were finished counting ballots, with Joe Biden holding a slim lead, Donald Trump’s campaign said that they would request a recount.

Campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, “Despite ridiculous public polling used as suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The president is well within his threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

A recount raises the possibility of a protracted post-Election Day challenge, perhaps something not seen since the 2000 presidential race. But last cycle, Green Party candidate Jill Stein initially requested a recount, and it resulted in a net gain of 131 votes for Trump in the state.

7TH UPDATE, 5 AM PT: Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in his bid to flip the key battle state of Wisconsin. As much as 3% of votes have yet to be counted, but commentators are saying the margin, around 30k, will be tough to overturn for Donald Trump. Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, tweeted that “there’s no realistic path for Trump to pull ahead” in the state, though the social media platform since has labeled the tweet as “misleading” due to its policy on not allowing candidates or officials to declare results before the official call.