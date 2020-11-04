Donald Trump Files With SCOTUS To Stop PA Vote Count; Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin & Moves Towards Electoral College Magic Number — Update

11TH UPDATE, 12:51 PM: The election of 2020 is starting to look a lot like the election of 2000.
Keeping the promise that the incumbent made in his speech early this morning, Donald Trump’s campaign has just filed with the Supreme Court to put the brakes on the ongoing vote count in Pennsylvania.
“Trump’s Campaign is moving to intervene in the existing Supreme Court litigation over the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s unlawful extension of the mail-in ballot receipt deadline,” said Trump 2020 Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark on Wednesday as the filing occurred. “The law is on President Trump’s side: as the Eighth Circuit just said, to change the ballot receipt deadline is in fact a change of the time, place, and manner of the election—and only a state legislature or the United States Congress can do that under the Constitution.”
Visible to anyone who wants to go online and watch, the Keystone State ballot count currently has the former Celebrity Apprentice host ahead ironically. Having said that, the mail-in ballots do seem to be trending Joe Biden’s way – which could prove almost enough to put the former VP over the top of the 270 electoral votes needed for victory.
10TH UPDATE, 11:29 PM: The Associated Press has now also called the great state of Wisconsin for Joe Biden.
That moves the former VP’s electoral count up to 248 to Donald Trump’s 214. Of course, after a long nail-biting night, there are still several states counting ballots. Right now, both candidates have a plausible route to victory, with things looking a little better for Biden.
Team Trump has already declared it wants a recount in the Badger State.
9TH UPDATE, 11:03 PM: CNN just called Wisconsin for Joe Biden, putting the Democratic nominee closer to an electoral college victory over Donald Trump.
Trump and his campaign say that they will request a recount in the state, where Biden has a lead of about 20,000 votes. So far, AP has not officially proclaimed Wisconsin for the ex-Veep.
Meanwhile, with karma galore, Al Gore, who lost a recount and court battle over Florida’s electoral votes and the 2000 election, went on Twitter proclaiming every vote needs to be counted:
In America, no one person or political party can alter the unassailable principle that the rule of law prevails. Every vote must be counted in this election, and the will of the American people will determine the outcome. We must remain calm. Democracy will win the day.
— Al Gore (@algore) November 4, 2020
Right now, with Michigan in flux, Biden holds leads in Nevada and Arizona, but trails Trump in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.
The Trump campaign also said that it filed a lawsuit in Michigan to halt vote counting until they can gain access to numerous locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.
8TH UPDATE, 10:12 AM PT: As election officials in Wisconsin indicated today that they were finished counting ballots, with Joe Biden holding a slim lead, Donald Trump’s campaign said that they would request a recount.
Campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, “Despite ridiculous public polling used as suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The president is well within his threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”
A recount raises the possibility of a protracted post-Election Day challenge, perhaps something not seen since the 2000 presidential race. But last cycle, Green Party candidate Jill Stein initially requested a recount, and it resulted in a net gain of 131 votes for Trump in the state.
7TH UPDATE, 5 AM PT: Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in his bid to flip the key battle state of Wisconsin. As much as 3% of votes have yet to be counted, but commentators are saying the margin, around 30k, will be tough to overturn for Donald Trump. Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, tweeted that “there’s no realistic path for Trump to pull ahead” in the state, though the social media platform since has labeled the tweet as “misleading” due to its policy on not allowing candidates or officials to declare results before the official call.
6TH UPDATE, 1:30 AM PT:The Associated Press is calling Arizona for Biden, with the former VP securing roughly 52% of the vote to flip the state and its 11 electoral votes away from the Republicans. If verified, that will be only the second time the Democrats have won in Arizona since 1948.
5TH UPDATE, 11:59 PM PT: The electoral numbers are all over the place, the candidates have spoken in speeches that were neither really victory nor concession remarks and no determination yet on who controls the Senate late tonight.
Welcome to Election night 2020.
As Donald Trump’s team rages over Fox News calling Arizona for Joe Biden, pivotal states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia are in flux as votes are still being counted. At this point, the best we can say is we will update when those ballots are finalized, whether that be Wednesday or later.
4TH UPDATE, 9:10 PM PT: Donald Trump is projected to win Ohio, NBC News projects, dashing hopes for Democrats that it could have been a Joe Biden pickup.
Meanwhile, Fox News projected that Texas would go to Trump, after hopes that the former VP had a shot at scoring an upset. As well as continuing the Democrats’ winning streak in Minnesota, Biden was the projected victor in Virginia, a state that has turned more solidly blue in recent cycles after being a swing state.
CNN PROJECTION: Joe Biden wins Virginia https://t.co/clDEexFyH5 #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/i9RhJAT7CB
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 4, 2020
James Carville appeared on MSNBC and was asked about his prediction that Biden would have the race wrapped up by 10 PM ET. “Every Democrat put the razor blades and Ambien back in the medicine cabinet. We are going to be fine,” he said. While acknowledging he was wrong about the Latino vote in Florida, he was confident of Biden’s prospects in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
With the Keystone State, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin still not called, the ex-Veep is expected to make public remarks soon-ish. No word if Trump will be speaking tonight.
3RD UPDATE, 8:31 PM PT: Fox News projected Joe Biden would win Arizona, a pickup of a state that Donald Trump won four years ago.
Jason Miller, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign, tweeted, “WAY too soon to be calling Arizona…way too soon. We believe over 2/3 of those outstanding Election Day voters are going to be for Trump. Can’t believe Fox was so anxious to pull the trigger here after taking so long to call Florida. Wow.”
Fox News called Florida earlier in the evening but other networks have not called it yet.
On ABC News, George Stephanopoulos said that although it was still early to establish how the results will ultimately play, said, “This is looking a little bit right now like a replay of 2016,” albeit the network has yet to call Arizona for Biden. Nate Silver, the Fivethirtyeight election expert, had moved Trump’s chances of winning to 33 percent, from 10 percent at the start of the day.
Grinding into the early morning on the East Coast, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are still counting votes. In a reality that may take days, both campaigns seem resigned to no one claiming victory tonight and looking like a potentially protracted battle that has shades of the 2000 race between Al Gore and George W Bush.
2ND UPDATE, 8:02 PM PT: Joe Biden was the projected winner of California, which comes as no surprise, on an evening that seems to have dashed Democratic hopes of a blue wave.
“There’s a lot of math to go,” MSNBC’s Brian Williams said after the call of the Golden State and Oregon and Washington.
Network anchors were starting to talk about no winner being known on Tuesday night and instead a long wait until states count the vote.
“What we are getting is people are sticking to their party lines for the most part,” said Joy Reid.
UPDATE, 6:40 PM PT: Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives and expand their majority by at least five seats, Fox News’ Decision Desk projected.
The projection was made at 9:18 PM ET.
Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell easily won reelection to another term in the Senate, but the question was whether he would return as majority leader.
Democrats saw their first Senate seat slip of the night, as John Hickenlooper defeated Cory Gardner.
So far, network coverage of the results has been a big deep dive on data.
On Fox News, Chris Wallace talked of Trump’s lead in Florida and Biden’s underperformance among Hispanics. He thinks that the president’s warning about socialism resonated with Cuban Americans.
“I think that had an impact,” Wallace said. “I think just, you know, in the end, some people just feel more comfortable with Donald Trump as the leader over the next four years than with Joe Biden.”
PREVIOUSLY, 4:11 PM PT: The time has finally arrived, as the first polls closed in ket swing states that will decide whether Donald Trump is reelected or ousted in favor of Joe Biden.
Polls closed at 7 PM ET in Georgia and the eastern part of Florida, and North Carolina’s cutoff was scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, although some precincts had extended hours.
CNN called Indiana, where polls closed at 6 PM ET, for Trump, but that was expected.
Earlier, CNN and other outlets revealed the results of exit poll information that revealed what issues were most important to voters, but it was difficult to discern whether the data was more favorable to Trump or Biden.
Statistical guru Nate Silver cautioned, “Nothing I’ve seen or heard about the exit polls give me confidence that they’ve figured out how to balance the different types of votes that are coming in. Lots of weird, somewhat incongruous results based on what’s been reported. I would ignore.”
Networks were cautioning viewers not to read too much into the early returns, given the potential disparity in those who voted early or by mail or who voted in person. That was the case with Kentucky, which initially showed a Biden lead but it flipped before the final results were in. Most of the networks have been presenting results in context of the expected vote, rather than precincts reporting as they have done in previous cycles.
