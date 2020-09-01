Donald Trump to visit Kenosha amid accusations he's trying to turn racial unrest into election advantage

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will travel Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, despite accusations from Democrats that he's trying to take advantage of the turmoil there to rally supporters around his law-and-order campaign message.

Kenosha is the latest flashpoint in violent protests after the police shooting Aug. 23 of Jacob Blake, a Black father who was left paralyzed from the waist down. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with shooting to death two people during the ensuing protests.

On the eve of the visit, Trump defended Rittenhouse, embracing the argument from the suspect's attorney that he was acting in self-defense.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wants to go to Kenosha to highlight the federal response to the unrest and to visit "hurting Americans."

Trump is expected to review property damage but has no plans to meet with Blake or his family.

Thursday, Trump formally accepted his party's nomination for president in a speech that laid out a central attack line for his campaign: accusing the Democratic Party of standing with "anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters and flag burners."

Trump claimed that a victory Nov. 3 by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would usher in an era of lawlessness. "No one will be safe in Biden's America," the president said.

Biden accused Trump of "rooting for chaos and violence."

“Fires are burning, and we have a president who fans the flames rather than fighting the flames,” Biden said Monday in Pittsburgh. “Donald Trump looks at this violence, and he sees a political lifeline.”

Democratic state and local leaders urged Trump not to come to Kenosha. In a letter to the president, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said, "I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing."

Evers wrote he is concerned the visit "will require a massive redirection" of resources to support the president's visit "when it is critical that we continue to remain focused on keeping the people of Kenosha safe and supporting the community's response."

Political analysts described the Wisconsin trip as risky, especially if Trump says or does something that is seen as inciting counterdemonstrators.

"People are watching and waiting for Trump to make a mistake," pollster Frank Luntz said. "The pressure is definitely on him.”

Trump's backers said it is Biden who uses the protests for political advantage.

In a phone call organized by the Trump campaign, Michael Slupe, the sheriff in Butler County, Pennsylvania, told reporters that Biden turned his back on law enforcement and blames police officers for the country's problems.

"The people that are protesting now are not President Trump supporters – they are Joe Biden supporters," Slupe said. "They are ruining America."

Pat Lynch, president of New York City's Police Benevolent Association, accused Biden "of siding with the rioters" because "he needs to cozy up to everyone on the left wing."

Trump needs to be careful about how he frames the police-and-protester issues, analysts said, both in Kenosha and in the two months remaining before Election Day.

If the president talks about the challenges in terms of "public safety," Luntz said, he will probably benefit because that's what voters want.

But Trump has too often cast events as "law and order" issues, Luntz said, and that could help Biden because "that says to the public that the police can operate with impunity, and that's not what the public wants."