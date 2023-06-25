Donald Trump Is ‘Very Seriously Damaged Goods,’ Nancy Pelosi Tells MSNBC’s Jen Psaki (Video)

As Donald Trump’s indictment collides with his candidacy for the 2024 election, Nancy Pelosi said the former President is “very seriously damaged goods.”

“Here’s a president who has been twice impeached, multi-times indicted, we don’t know how many it will be, defeated once — I think he’s very seriously damaged goods,” Pelosi told MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki on Sunday’s “Inside With Jen Psaki.” “We have to do everything to make sure that a person so frivolous with our democracy, so jeopardizing of our national security, so disrespectful of our rule of law, would [never] be president of the United States once again.”

Despite the growing pile of evidence against Trump, the Speaker Emerita also noted her hesitancy to say there’s no way he could win again since she “never thought he could win the first time.”

As the pair discussed Trump’s recent indictment — to which he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts regarding the illegal retention of classified documents as well as obstructing justice and making false statements — Psaki pointed out that some of the documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence were the highest level classifications possible.

“Knowing what you know about former President Donald Trump, we know he has an affection for dictators,” Psaki said. “Do you have concern, without us knowing at this point, of what he may have wanted to do with those documents?”

While Pelosi didn’t give a definitive answer to Psaki’s inquiry, the California representative underlined the extent to which Trump “seriously jeopardized our national security,” which went against protecting important security documents that he expressed as a priority during his candidacy.

“Our intelligence community takes risks for us all the time, and to jeopardize their lives, their families, the sources they may have interacted with is a very dangerous thing — very irresponsible,” Pelosi continued. “And by his own public statements, before he was president, and as president, he knew that.”

You can watch the entire 15-minute interview in the clip at the top. The discussion about Trump’s handling of the classified documents begins at the 9:48 mark.

