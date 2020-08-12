Donald Trump versus Vladimir Putin: A COVID-19 vaccine manhood contest

American scientists hope this is one time that President Donald Trump really does believe it is all just a Russian hoax.

As President Vladimir Putin of Russia triumphantly declared on Tuesday that his country had produced the world's first coronavirus vaccine, public health experts in the United States worried that Trump would feel compelled to compete in a pharmaceutical manhood contest by hastily rolling out his own vaccine even before it is fully tested.

"I am sure that this will give him more impetus to push US R&D and FDA to move more quickly," Margaret Hamburg, a Food and Drug Administration commissioner under former president Barack Obama, said, referring to research and development. "If he believes that testing causes cases, I suspect he may believe that if you don't test a vaccine or drug, they must be okay."

The announcement in Moscow roiled the international quest to stop the pandemic in what had already developed into a geopolitical race among the world's biggest powers. The Russian vaccine, approved without the sort of extensive trials typically required in the West, may work, American scientists said. But if it does not, the rushed process could pose dangers not just for Russians but for many others if Trump seeks to match the supposed achievement prematurely.

The search for a vaccine has already been caught in a whirlwind of pressures as the Trump administration scrambles to develop a drug to combat a virus that has killed more than 164,000 Americans. Two pharmaceutical companies have moved to Phase 3 trials in the United States, the final stage of testing before a vaccine can be approved. But scientists have expressed concern that the trials would be short-circuited by Trump's desire for a political win before the General Election 3 November.

The White House has said that data, not politics, will govern the decision to approve a vaccine, although Trump has repeatedly linked his Operation Warp Speed to the campaign calendar. He has suggested that a vaccine could be rolled out by Election Day even though scientists said it would take until early next year to complete the trials.

"We're doing very well in everything including corona, as you call it," Trump said in an interview Tuesday with radio host Hugh Hewitt. "But let me just tell you, we're getting to an end. We're getting to, and the vaccines are ready to rock. We're going to be very close to a vaccine. We're ready to distribute."

At a news briefing later in the day, the president offered no comment on Russia's announcement but made a point of boasting about the "tremendous progress" on an American vaccine and asserted that "we're moving very close to that approval."

"Operation Warp Speed is the largest and most advanced operation of its kind anywhere in the world and anywhere in history," said Trump, his competitive juices on display.

Putin saw no need to wait for more expansive testing in Russia, where the medical system is not considered as rigorous as in the United States, despite the prospect that it may not work as advertised or may even prove unsafe. But in doing so, he put Trump in an awkward position given the friendship between the two men.

The announcement immediately spurred suspicion among Trump's domestic opponents. "This Putin vaccine thing is all about him giving the alleged science to Trump so the president can take personal credit for a vaccine ahead of the US elections," former Representative David Jolly of Florida, who left the Republican Party partly out of protest over Trump, wrote on Twitter.

David Kramer, a Russia scholar at Florida International University and a former assistant secretary of state under President George W Bush, said Trump should use the moment to put his desire for better relations with Russia to the test.

"Aside from arms control, fighting the virus would be one issue where we and Russia should work together and not be another source of competition," he said. "The speed with which the Russians have found a vaccine has to raise concerns, however, and risks exacerbating the level of distrust between our two sides if it does not work or even does harm."

The vaccine race comes at a time when Washington is already engaging in a new debate over how to recalibrate relations between the two powers after the election. A group of 103 former Cabinet secretaries, ambassadors and other officials from Democratic and Republican administrations published an open letter last week in Politico arguing for an effort to "put the relationship on a more constructive path."

