Donald Trump uses California as a punchline in Nevada rally for GOP candidates

Former President Donald Trump and GOP candidates are using California as a midterm cautionary tale in neighboring Nevada: Vote Republican or see your state become a haven for the “radical left.”

Trump on Saturday held a rally near Lake Tahoe in Minden, Nevada, to stump for Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, and gubernatorial contender Joe Lombardo.

Laxalt is locked in a tight midterm race with incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Their race is among the most competitive in the country with control of the Senate up for grabs.

A recent CNN poll showed Laxalt with a slight lead over Cortez Masto. About 48% of likely voters said they favor Laxalt, while 46% back Cortez Masto.

Former President Donald Trump applauds Saturday while attending a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev.

The rally drew a large number of Californians, as well as Nevadans and other Trump supporters from around the country. Both Laxalt and Trump cited the Golden State as an example of the kind of Democratic leadership they want to vote out of office.

“We have one shot to save this great state,” Laxalt said. “If we do not finish this red wave off in 2022, we’re just going to be California.”

The crowd booed loudly in response.

Trump spoke for about 90 minutes, citing California policies as examples of what Republicans could get if they don’t flip seats held by Democrats. His remarks echoed how he characterized California during his administration, when he frequently criticized the state’s environmental and criminal justice policies.

Former President Donald Trump speaks Saturday at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev.

Trump knocks electric car mandate

Trump at the rally trashed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to require California new car dealerships to sell only electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2035.

“Look at their energy policies,” Trump said. “Everybody has to have an electric car, and we don’t have electricity to turn on an air conditioner now in California. They write a letter, ‘please don’t use your air conditioning.’ And then they want to send millions and millions of cars onto a grid that’s broken.”

Trump claimed the state’s energy grid fell apart during a recent heat wave, when the Office of Emergency Services sent out texts urging Californians to turn up their thermostats during peak usage times.

Former President Donald Trump makes his entrance at a rally Saturday at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev.

The state’s electric grid managed to make it through the intense heat without instituting rolling blackouts.

Trump also attacked California’s sanctuary state policy, which prevents law enforcement from helping immigration authorities detain undocumented residents in law enforcement custody, unless they have already been convicted of violent crimes.

“The radical Democrats want to turn America into one giant sanctuary for dangerous criminal aliens,” he said. “In the Republican Party, we think our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens who love our nation. If we are going to make America great again, we have to make America safe again. It’s the only way.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks Saturday at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev.

Californians travel to rally with Trump

Trump rallied just south of Reno and Washoe County, an area Republicans need to win in order to flip the Senate seat. While Las Vegas and Clark County voters typically turn out for Democrats, Washoe County could go for either party.

Californians, including those from the Sacramento area, made the trek just across the Nevada border to hear Trump speak.

Some were excited to attend their first Trump rally, while others had been to multiple events put on by the former president. They agreed with Trump and Laxalt’s assessment of their state.

A large group of supporters arrived early in the day to spend time with other Trump fans. A few said they felt more comfortable expressing their political views outside of “Commie-fornia,” where they don’t feel warmly welcomed in the Democratic stronghold.

American flag prints,“Make America Great Again” hats, “Trump 2024” flags and shirts disparaging President Joe Biden were everywhere.

Raylene Paz of Citrus Heights and Shannon Briggs of Roseville drove to Nevada on Friday night ahead of the rally. Briggs wore a hat that said “Trump 2020” with zeroes in the shape of American flag-embroidered lips.

“I’ve wanted to come to a Trump rally for a long time,” Briggs said. “He doesn’t come this way that often. So when I heard he was coming this way, I’m like, ‘We’ve got to go.’ Might be the last time we get to see him.”

Republican supporters attend a rally Saturday for former President Donald Trump at the Minden Tahoe Airport near Lake Tahoe.

Paz said the economy is one reason she supports Trump. She thinks it is going downhill, and the government is “very evil for the things that they do.”

“They take the taxpayers’ money,” she said. “We have to work two jobs to even make a living. Our gas is outrageous, our food. We need a change, a big change.”

Briggs said Trump is an “inspiring man” who makes her want to treat people more equally.

“I’m 52 years old,” she said. “The first time I ever voted was in 2020. I would love to see change in California. I love my state. I’m a California native. But it’s sinking and the policies are not working.”

Harry Etzler and Karen Staydohar from Rancho Cordova also made the journey from California to Nevada for the rally.

“I didn’t ever think in my lifetime I’d be able to see him or come to one of his rallies,” Staydohar said, her voice choked with emotion. “He’s the best president we’ve ever had.”

Staydohar said she’s a Trump fan because she thinks he’s a “straight shooter” who’s done a lot for the United States. She said the former president pushed to develop COVID-19 vaccines “and then Biden has just kind of swooped it up and took all the credit for it.”

Republican supporters at the Save America Rally for Former President Donald Trump at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev. on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump speaks Saturday at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev.

Republican supporters attend a rally Saturday for former President Donald Trump at the Minden Tahoe Airport, a few miles east of Lake Tahoe.

Republican supporter holds a Save America sign at a rally Saturday for former President Donald Trump at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev.