Donald Trump urges coalition of Europe’s Eurosceptics to do ‘great conservative things’

Donald Trump urged the Spanish hard-Right to do “great, conservative things” at a rally in Madrid where a growing coalition of Eurosceptic leaders declared war on Brussels.

The event, hosted by Spain’s Vox party, also featured speeches by Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, and Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s incoming prime minister, all of whom demanded an end to EU overreach into national sovereignty.

“We have to make sure that we protect our borders and do lots of very good conservative things,” the former US president told a crowd of several thousand via a pre-recorded video message from a plane. “Spain is a great country and we want to keep it a great country.”

“My thanks for President Donald Trump, a visionary in the fight for sovereign nations,” said Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox.

He is hoping to make Vox - which came third in the last election held in 2019 - the next hard-Right nationalist party to win power in Europe.

He said the first task was to “remove the con artist” prime minister Pedro Sánchez from power and then the party would hold a series of referendums to revoke policy decisions made “behind their backs”, he added.

‘Long live Europe patriots’

But arguably the star speaker was Ms Meloni, who is expected to shortly be named Italy’s prime minister after her previously minor Brothers of Italy party, the heirs of Mussolini’s fascist movement, triumphed in September’s Italian elections.

“Only by winning in our countries can Europe become a political giant that we want, and not a bureaucratic giant,” she said.

“We are not monsters, the people understand that. Long live Vox, long live Spain, long live Italy, long live Europe patriots.”

Mr Orban, who is consistently at loggerheads with the EU, including most recently over sanctions on Russian oil and gas, took a similarly aggressive stance.

“The train from Rome has just arrived in Brussels; the one from Madrid, led by my friend Santiago Abascal, is about to leave,” he said, predicting more electoral success for the hard-Right in Europe.

Mr Morawiecki has also clashed with the EU over issues such as democratic standards and gay rights. He said Europe would not be contained by “bureaucrats” in Brussels.

“A small number of bureaucrats in Brussels think they can create Europe but they are wrong. Europe is made of nations. Free and sovereign nations,” he said.

He also accused the EU of waging a “silent war” against tradition and values. Warsaw insists that Polish constitutional law trumps EU law, despite the bloc’s rules saying the reverse.

United Eurosceptic leaders could delay EU policies

The coalescing of Europe’s Eurosceptic leaders into a united front will cause concern in Brussels, where there are fears that Italy, the bloc’s third-largest economy, could put national interests first, just as Hungary and Poland are doing.

None of the parties are calling for Brexit-style referendums to leave the EU or single currency but, as prime ministers, Eurosceptic leaders can veto or delay progress on major EU policies, such as sanctions and tax legislation.

However, Hungary, Poland, Italy and Spain are all also dependent on Brussels for billions in EU coronavirus recovery funding, which could be frozen or delayed in an all out battle with the European Commission.

If Vox found its way into power, that would be a boon for those countries.

Initially a splinter group from Spain’s main conservative Popular Party (PP), its policies include zero tolerance for Catalan separatism, disdain for gender equality, and a championing of the legacy of dictator Francisco Franco.

A group representing victims of Franco’s regime on Monday asked prosecutors to investigate a song performed at the rally for allegedly calling for a return to civil war.

The song, written by Isaac Parejo, a Youtuber, and performed with the band Los Meconios, starts with the line “We’re going back to ‘36”, a reference to the year Spain’s civil war began and a suggestion that Spain’s Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory said could be akin to a hate crime.

This year Vox entered its first formal coalition with the PP, in the Castilla y León regional government, and nationwide polling suggests the two parties could win enough seats nationally to take power in a general election due in just over a year.