Twitter's Warning On Donald Trump’s Tweets Gets Hijacked In Mocking Meme
Wits on Twitter have hijacked the social media platform’s warning about President Donald Trump’s false election tweets and turned it into a mocking meme.
Twitter has applied a label saying “This claim about election fraud is disputed” to dozens of Trump’s posts since he lost the 2020 election. The president has falsely claimed victory and has promoted baseless claims about mass voter fraud and a stolen election.
This week, Twitter users repurposed the warning for comic effect:
I have gone outside today
!⃝ This claim is disputed
— Kaley Green (@kaleysgreen) November 18, 2020
My hips have told an untruth.
ⓘ This claim is disputed
— Jeremy Woodcock (@jwPencilAndPad) November 18, 2020
I’m so sorry for how long I took to get back to you!
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀
— Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) November 17, 2020
Just finished studying, off to bed early 😃😃
!⃝ This claim is disputed by official sources
— Calla (@CallaWalsh) November 17, 2020
I won’t be participating in the, “this claim is disputed meme”.
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀
— KG (@KallMeKG) November 17, 2020
The new Instagram update is everything we needed!
!⃝ This claim is disputed by multiple official sources.
— Dave 🌊 (@dave_krugman) November 17, 2020
I have the willpower to make it to friday
!⃝ This claim is disputed
— dewey (@deweyjcooper) November 18, 2020
OREO cookies are the best.
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 no one.
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) November 17, 2020
I WAS A MAJOR AND IMPORTANT ROLE ON GLEE!
ⓘ This claim is disputed
— Curt Mega (@curtmega) November 18, 2020
“How was the party? I wasn’t invited.”
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗼𝘁𝗮 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻.
— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) November 17, 2020
I love the beach
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗟𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲
— sore eye uh sis (@CrustyMucus) November 17, 2020
I am seriously gonna workout and eat right all thru the holidays.
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲.
— Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 17, 2020
SNICKERS Satisfies.
ⓘ𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 has never and will never be disputed
— SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) November 17, 2020
JUST TURNED IN A FLAWLESS FIRST DRAFT TO MY EDITOR!
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 my editor.
— Dom DiFurio🌟 (@DomDiFurio) November 17, 2020
