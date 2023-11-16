Donald Trump’s Truth Social facing ‘substantial doubt’ over future

Truth Social’s parent company has lost $31.6m (£25.5m) since it was set up in early 2021 - Dada Ruvic/Reuters

Donald Trump’s social network is facing “substantial doubt” over its future as it seeks to renegotiate debt repayments, according to US filings.

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, has lost $31.6m (£25.5m) since it was set up in early 2021, according to Digital World Acquisition Corp, a US shell company planning to take TMTG public.

It recorded a loss of $59.1m in 2021 and a profit of $50.5m the following year, but lost $23m in the first half of 2023. In that period, it has taken in $5.9m in revenue.

Digital World said in US stock market filings: “TMTG’s independent registered public accounting firm has indicated that TMTG’s financial condition raises substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern.”

According to the filings, the company has borrowed almost $38m to fund the launch of Truth Social, a Twitter alternative with whom Mr Trump has an exclusive posting deal. It had $2.4m in cash at the end of June.

It is seeking to extend repayment deadlines in order to complete a delayed merger with Digital World that would take the company onto the US stock market. The merger has been delayed amid questions from US regulators.

Digital World said: “As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, management has substantial doubt that TMTG will have sufficient funds to meet its liabilities as they fall due, including liabilities related to promissory notes previously issued by TMTG.”

It said that TMTG management was “currently in discussions with certain existing noteholders regarding options for extending their notes’ respective maturity dates, and is working to raise funds through the issuance of TMTG convertible notes”.

It added that “TMTG believes that it may be difficult to raise additional funds through traditional financing sources in the absence of material progress toward completing its merger with Digital World”, but said that completing the deal would be “sufficient” to pay debts and continue operating.

Story continues

Mr Trump announced Truth Social in 2021, after being replaced as president and after being banned from Twitter for posts related to the January 6 assault.

Although he has since been restored to Twitter under Elon Musk’s ownership, he has had an exclusivity deal requiring him to post on Truth Social first.

That deal ended in June, although Mr Trump has “verbally confirmed” he will continue to abide by it, according to the filings. He has continued to post on Truth Social, only tweeting once: after his arrest in Georgia in August.

Digital World’s investors extended a deadline for completing the deal by 12 months in September

Alongside the filing, Digital World submitted merger documents which it and TMTG said were a step towards completing the deal.

Digital World chief executive Eric Swider said: it was “a crucial milestone in our journey towards the potential merger with TMTG”.

Devin Nunes, TMTG’s chief executive, said: “We believe that today marks a monumental milestone toward completing the business combination, and we look forward to working with the SEC to bring this deal to a close as quickly as possible.”

Truth Social later said that the mainstream media had responded to the news by “launching a momentous smear campaign against Truth Social” and that it had demanded retractions.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article based on wires copy, reported that TMTG had lost $50m last year and as a result, had lost $73m since Truth Social was launched in 2022. This was incorrect. In fact, TMTG recorded a profit of $50m in 2022. We are happy to correct the record.