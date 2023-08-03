Donald Trump arrives in DC ahead of third arraignment

Former US President Donald Trump is travelling to Washington DC to appear in criminal court for the third time in four months.

His private plane, known as Trump Force One, took off from New Jersey and has now landed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

He will make the short journey to court in Washington by car.

Mr Trump will then appear in court on charges of conspiring to obstruct and overturn the 2020 election result.

The former president, 77, is expected to indicate a non-guilty plea.

The new allegations laid out early this week in an indictment, or charge sheet, included a count of "conspiracy to impair, obstruct, and defeat the federal government function through dishonesty, fraud and deceit".

Thursday's arraignment at Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse is scheduled for 16:00 local time (21:00 BST). Mr Trump will appear before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, while another judge, Tanya Chutkan, will handle the criminal trial.

The Republican politician has already been charged in two other cases: with mishandling classified files and falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Mr Trump did not answer questions as he arrived in Washington

Earlier, Bill Barr, appointed by Mr Trump as attorney general, the most senior US lawyer, said that the ex-president "knew well he lost the election".

Trump lawyer John Lauro has called the latest indictment an attack on free speech and said: "There's nothing more protected under the First Amendment [the right to free speech] than political speech."

But Mr Barr, who quit the top job in the US legal system shortly after Joe Biden won that election in November 2020, said free speech is not a valid defence.

"They are not attacking his First Amendment right. He can say whatever he wants, he can even lie. He can even tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better," Mr Barr told CNN.