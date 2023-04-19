Donald Trump’s New Trading Cards Go Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Donald Trump’s second set of digital trading cards featuring outlandish images of the former president inspired plenty of snark on social media.

Twitter users poked fun at the edited pictures depicting Trump as a superhero, a rockstar, carrying the Liberty Bell and more.

Critics mocked the $99 collectibles as “nightmare fuel” and jokingly asked if they’d ingested LSD before viewing them.

The cards appeared to serve their purpose for Trump, though.

Just six hours after announcing their launch on Instagram, the 2024 GOP frontrunner claimed they had “SOLD OUT in RECORD TIME” and raised around $4.6 million.

“A great honor, and I hope everyone is Happy, Healthy, and Wealthy. CONGRATULATIONS!” added the 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

I find the Trump NFTs absolutely fascinating in their ugliness. They're a pastiche drawn from the blandest stock images, stripped of all specificity. Just a kitsch and empty iconography of money, Americana, and machismo — all for images that only exist in the digital ether. https://t.co/v5DiSj6AOr — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) April 18, 2023

Nightmare fuel — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 18, 2023

The one of Cadet Bone Spurs in camo is the one that almost made my eyes roll out of my head. pic.twitter.com/ARsXtHtbBh — Brenda 🟧 (@aleia) April 18, 2023

This has me questionning if I ingested LSD. pic.twitter.com/pPlF0bjR8F — alexsavard (@alexsavard) April 18, 2023

New Trump NFT drop. I present to you…



“Captain Jack Sorrow from Pirates of the Insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/0ZpM4gNisb — MM (@adgirlMM) April 18, 2023

It brings me no joy to inform you of this, but the trem arm on the guitar in Trump's NFT is not technically accurate. That guitar would have a Bigsby tremolo, or a Vibramate add-on. It's also not a Floyd Rose as there's no evidence of a Floyd bridge or locking nut.

FAKE NEWS. pic.twitter.com/cnRqJBn3NX — Brian K. Diaz (@briankeithdiaz) April 18, 2023

