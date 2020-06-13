Donald Trump Is ‘Too Small To Meet The Moment’ In New Joe Biden Attack Ad

Donald Trump is “too scared to face the people” and “too weak to lead” in Joe Biden’s new attack ad.

The 51-second clip, released by the presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee’s campaign team on Friday, slams the president’s response to anti-racism protests that have spread nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Trump is “like a deer in the headlights,” says the narrator of the spot, who recalls how the president retreated to a bunker beneath the White House when demonstrations broke out in Washington D.C.

The president later claimed he only visited the underground Presidential Emergency Operations Center “for an inspection.”

The ad also remembers how federal authorities used tear gas to clear peaceful protesters so that Trump could walk through Lafayette Square Park, near the White House, to pose for photos in front of St. John’s Church.

Trump is “too small to meet the moment,” the narrator concludes.

Biden himself has fiercely condemned Trump’s divisive rhetoric on the protests.

The president has called protesters “THUGS” and threatened to send in troops, causing controversy and confusion earlier this week by claiming police officers are “dominating the street with compassion.”

Check out the Biden campaign ad here:

Our country is crying out for leadership that Donald Trump can’t deliver. pic.twitter.com/QHvUdgg6Io — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 12, 2020

