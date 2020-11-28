Donald Trump’s Tiny-Looking Desk Is Now A Hilarious ‘Photoshop Battle'

That viral picture of President Donald Trump sat at a tiny-looking desk during his Thanksgiving press conference on Thursday initially became a meme.

Now, the widely mocked snap has sparked a frenzied “Photoshop Battle” as people on Reddit rush to reimagine the scene for laughs.

PsBattle: Trump sitting at his school table from photoshopbattles

Redditors turned the picture, above, against the outgoing president in a myriad of ways ― with many giving Trump the kid treatment:

Trump "I Won By A Lot"

T-T-T-TODAY JUNIOR!!

Reporter: "Mr president, did you eat chocolate for Thanksgiving?" ... President: "Someone has Chocolate?!" from PoliticalHumor

There is always a bigger fish

Donny In Pre-K

Messy boy

