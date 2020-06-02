Donald Trump Threatens to Mobilize 'Heavily Armed' Military Force in Response to Nationwide Protesters

President Donald Trump declared himself to be the "president of law and order" and threatened to mobilize the military during a White House Rose Garden address on Monday evening in response to the ongoing protests across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

"My first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people," Trump, 73, said. "I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do."

"I am your president of law and order and an ally to peaceful protesters," he said. "Our country always wins."

Trump went on to declare that he is "mobilizing all federal and local resources, civilian and military, to protect the rights of law abiding Americans," saying that he has instructed governors, some of whom he claimed "have failed to take necessary action to safeguard their residents," to "deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets."

"My first and highest duty as President is to defend our great country and the American people." pic.twitter.com/V70hAt4WLU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2020

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said.

He also vowed to dispatch "thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers" to bring order.

"One law and order, and that is what it is," he said.

The address came just shortly after multiple governors across the nation denounced Trump's rhetoric regarding the use of force by police against Americans protesting the killing of Floyd.

During a phone call on Monday morning, Trump called the governors "weak" and criticized their responses to protests in dozens of cities across the country. The president emphasized the increased use of the National Guard and encouraged more arrests while telling governors they need to "get much tougher."

Audio of the call was leaked to multiple media outlets and published online by PBS.

"These are not acts of peaceful protest. These are acts of domestic terror." pic.twitter.com/ht7uLFgJRx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2020

Protests over racial injustice and police brutality began last week in Minneapolis when footage of Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, surfaced online.

Derek Chauvin, the officer in the video, was fired from the department and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers who were present at the time of Floyd's death are still under investigation.

Trump has repeatedly condemned protesters amid nationwide unrest. Last week, he called some of the protesters "thugs" who were "dishonoring the memory of George Floyd." The president then threatened intervention — seeming to suggest that the military would "shoot" looters.

On Saturday morning, Trump shared a series of tweets praising the Secret Service for coming down "hard" on the protesters who stood outside the White House on Friday. "Great job last night at the White House by the U.S @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn't have felt more safe," Trump wrote.

ERIC BARADAT/Getty Images D.C. protest

Trump then praised his agents for letting "'protesters' scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line," his agents would "quickly come down on them, hard — didn't know what hit them."

And on Sunday, the president called the protesters "anarchists" before attacking former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democratic politicians.

Before Trump's Monday evening address, law enforcement officers used tear gas and flash bangs to clear peaceful protesters outside the White House, CNN reported.

Trump said in his address a 7 p.m. curfew "will be strictly enforced" in Washington, D.C.