Donald Trump threatens to boycott 2024 Republican debate over Fox News coverage

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump jacked up threats Monday that he will skip at least the first Republican debate, complaining that one of the sponsors, Fox News, has ignored his recent campaign events.

Fox did not broadcast Trump's weekend speeches in Washington, D.C., and Michigan and "then wants me to show up and get them ratings for their 'Presidential' Debate, where I’m leading the field by 40 points," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Sorry FoxNews, life doesn’t work that way!!!" the former president added.

Trump made his latest threat as a rising number of Republicans are trying to pressure him into participating in the debates, starting with an August event in Milwaukee.

Reince Priebus, a former Trump White House Chief of Staff and Republican Party chairman, predicted on ABC's "This Week" that Trump would eventually jump in, if only to respond to rivals like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

"I think it'll happen," Priebus said, adding that the nation is in the midst of "middle finger politics ... the world of Wrestlemania politics, the world where, you know, attention is what everyone is seeking in order to get support."

Republicans opponents have also urged Trump to debate, saying he owes it to GOP primary voters.

Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, has been particularly vocal, saying the only reason Trump would refuse to debate is fear.

"If Trump doesn’t want to debate then he doesn’t want to be president," Christie tweeted Monday.

Trump has long suggested he would avoid Republican debates, in part because of sponsoring organizations.

In recent years, Trump has attacked coverage on Fox News, which will supply questioners for the Milwaukee debate. Trump previously praised the network but now complains that they favor Republican rival Ron DeSantis.

The former president and 2024 Republican nomination frontrunner has also attacked officials with the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library, which is planning to host a Republican debate in September.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump threatens to skip 2024 GOP debate over Fox News coverage