Donald Trump will ‘do the right thing’ and accept his election defeat, says friend Geraldo Rivera

Donald Trump has reportedly told long-time friend Geraldo Rivera he will “do the right thing” and accept his election defeat — but only after exhausting all legal options.

The conservative Fox News host said he spoke with the president on Friday in a “heartfelt phone call”.

Rivera said: “You know, he told me he was a realist. He told me he would do the right thing.

“But he wants to see 'what states do in terms of certification etc’. He sounded committed to fighting for every vote and if he loses, talking more about all he’s accomplished.”

Rivera also said Trump “seemed particularly aggrieved by the savage attacks on his presidency from the minute he was elected”, in particular the Russia probe and his impeachment.

The presenter added: “He seemed like a heavyweight champion who is behind in points leading into the final round, but determined to fight on, knowing all the refs have scored the fight for the other guy.

“Still, he's going to answer the final bell, looking for the knockout he knows is a longshot.”

Last night Trump, who is still refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, spoke from the White House Rose Garden hailing his disputed role in the race for a coronavirus vaccine.

The US yesterday set records for confirmed cases of Covid-19 and deaths, which climbed to the highest levels since the spring.

Trump said a vaccine would ship in “a matter of weeks” to vulnerable populations, though the Food and Drug Administration has not yet been asked to grant the necessary emergency approvals.

In addition, there is no information yet as to whether the vaccine worked in vulnerable populations or only in younger, healthier study volunteers.

Public health experts worry that Trump’s refusal to take aggressive action on the pandemic or to coordinate with the Biden team during the final two months of his presidency will only worsen the effects of the virus and hinder the nation’s ability to swiftly distribute a vaccine next year.

And as cases reach new heights, Trump’s campaign prediction that the US was “rounding the turn” on the pandemic has met a harsh reality, with his own White House becoming the focus of yet another outbreak.

Trump’s aggressive travel despite the virus has taken its toll on his protectors as well.

The US Secret Service is experiencing a significant number of cases, many believed to be linked to his rallies in the closing days of the campaign, according to one official.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, meanwhile, said Republican Trump is “not even at that point yet” when it comes to conceding to Democrat rival Biden.

Trump has levelled baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, even as his own administration has said there is no evidence to support the claims.

His aides suggest he is merely trying to keep his base of supporters on his side in defeat.

With more than 100,000 new confirmed US cases reported daily for more than a week, Trump has been more focused on tracking the rollout of a vaccine, which will not be widely available for months.

He has fumed that Pfizer intentionally withheld an announcement about progress on its vaccine trial until after Election Day, according to a White House official. Pfizer said it did not purposely withhold trial results.

Trump, aiming to settle political scores, said he would not ship vaccines to hard-hit New York until Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo signs off, noting that the state has promised to do its own review to ensure their safety. “The governor will let us know when he’s ready,” Trump said.