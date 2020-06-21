Donald Trump Refers To Coronavirus As “Kung Flu,” Says Testing Is A “Double Edged Sword”: “I Said To My People, ‘Slow The Testing Down, Please'”

Click here to read the full article.

President Donald Trump boasted of his administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis at his Tulsa rally on Saturday, but one comment quickly stood out.

Building on his contention that more test numbers lead to more cases, he told the crowd, “You know testing is a double-edged sword. We have tested now 25 million people. It is probably 20 million people more than anybody else….Here;’s the bad part. When you test to that extent, you are going to find more people, find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down please.’ They test and they test.”

The crowd laughed.

Then he imitated a doctor, in a riff on the way that coronavirus cases are classified. Trump said, “We got another one over here. The young man is 10 years old. He will revoker in about 15 minutes. That’s a case. That’s a case.”

Trump also referred to the coronavirus as the “kung flu,” as he was talking about the different ways that people have referred to the coronavirus.

“It is a disease, without question, that has more names than any disease in history. I can name kung flu, I can name 19 different versions of names,” he said.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said in March that the use of the term to refer to the coronavirus was “highly offensive.” CBS News’ Weijia Jiang had tweeted that an unnamed White House official had used the term.

His speech veered wildly, as his rallies pre-pandemic often did. He spent extensive time explaining why he had assistance in walking down a ramp after delivering a speech last weekend at West Point.

And then Trump drank a glass of water with one hand, drawing cheers from the crowd. There also was some media focus to a focus on a point in the West Point speech when he used two hands to get a drink.

Trump reserved his criticism of his 2020 rival, Joe Biden, for later in the speech, as he tried to characterize him as beholden to the radical left.

“In Joe Biden’s America, rioters, looters and criminal aliens have more rights than law abiding citizens,” Trump said.

He said that if Biden were elected, the left would launch a “full scale assault on American life.”

