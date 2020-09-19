Donald Trump Tells Reporters He Hadn’t Heard Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death: “You Are Telling Me Now For The First Time”

President Donald Trump got off the stage after a rally in Bemidji, MN and, after a reporter asked him about the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he said that he had not heard the news.

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that. You are telling me now for the first time. She led an amazing life. What else can you say. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I am actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that.”

President Trump on death of Justice Ginsburg: "She just died? Wow. I didn't know that…She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that." pic.twitter.com/6oKuL671qO — CSPAN (@cspan) September 19, 2020





Trump had been on stage at a campaign rally when the Supreme Court announced Ginsburg’s death.

According to NPR, just days before her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Ginsburg did attend some White House ceremonies during Trump’s term — she was present for a Medal of Freedom ceremony in 2018 — but she was a vocal critic. In 2016, in the midst of the presidential campaign, she told The New York Times, “I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president. For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be — I don’t even want to contemplate that.” She later expressed regret for commenting on a candidate running for office.

