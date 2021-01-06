Donald Trump supporters storm US Capitol in protest over Joe Biden election victory
Violent clashes have broken out between Donald Trump supporters and police, sending the US Capitol building into lockdown.
Crowds protesting Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential elections breached security barricades around the building in Washington DC where politicians had met to vote on the Democrat’s victory.
The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where President-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.
Protesters tore down metal barriers at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.
Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.
Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to block their path.
Pro-Trump protesters attempted to storm barricades set up outside the U.S. Capitol complex and law enforcement were seen trying to push them back, NBC News reported. https://t.co/xqll898LBC pic.twitter.com/lv2f1tQIJy
— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) January 6, 2021
A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.
The heated confrontations came just shortly after Mr Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote.
“We will not let them silence your voices,” the incumbent president told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear him speak. “We will never give up”.
Mr Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is to be inaugurated on January 20.
But Mr Trump has vowed to “never concede” and earlier urged the massive crowd to march to the Capitol.
In response to the chaos later in the day, he tweeted: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"
Armed standoff on House floor. Police pointing guns at protestors who have broken glass door
— Erik Wasson (@elwasson) January 6, 2021
However, the situation swiftly became far from peaceful amid reports of an armed standoff at the entrance to the House chamber, with lawmakers stuck inside.
Members of Congress were instructed to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in a bid to quell the clashes.
But after protesters stormed into the building, politicians, including Vice President Mike Pence, were evacuated.
House floor...guns drawn.
Again, President Trump, his allies in congress, and his allies in the media are directly responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/P7Zz8CnFyC
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2021
Photos posted by journalists inside showed protesters wearing “Make America Great Again” caps squaring off with officers.
One protester who managed to get into the Senate chamber got up onto the speaking platform and yelled: "Trump won that election."
Several dozen were said to be roaming through the halls, yelling: "Where are they?", while others were spotted in the visitors' galleries.
BREAKING: I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building
To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution pic.twitter.com/m24YjtWIXh
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
Elijah Schaffer, a presenter on the right-wing Blaze TV channel, posted a picture which he claimed was taken inside the abandoned office of Democrat House leader Nancy Pelosi.
“BREAKING: I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building,” he wrote.
“To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution.”
In response to the mayhem, the region’s mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew from 6pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.
This page is being updated.