Donald Trump Slams Fox News, Suggests CNN ‘Go Conservative’

Donald Trump called out against Fox News on Saturday, claiming that the network “won’t even show or discuss” the 2020 election fraud documentary “2000 Mules.”

“Fox News is no longer Fox News,” he posted on his TruthSocial account. “They won’t even show or discuss the greatest & most impactful documentary of our time, ‘2000 Mules.’ The Radical Left Democrats are thrilled – They don’t want the TRUTH to get out.”

His statement comes days after the documentary’s director Dinesh D’Souza accused Fox News of “blocking” him from discussing it on air.

“Several Fox hosts want to have me on to discuss the movie but the network is blocking them. Incredibly a ‘news network’ is blocking coverage of the biggest news story in the country!” D’Souza tweeted on Friday.

Earlier in the week, he took aim at Newsmax, as well as Tucker Carlson and Fox News, for instructing “2000 Mules” filmmaker and “True The Vote” founder Catherine Engelbrecht to not discuss the film, which falsely accuses Democrats of collecting and depositing ballots into swing states during the 2020 presidential election that, ultimately, swung in favor of John McCain.

“BTW @newsmax is also blocking coverage of ‘2000 Mules,'” he wrote in one of the tweets. “I was booked on Grant Stinchfield’s Newsmax show and then the network cancelled on me. Criticize the move if you like, but why isn’t this a legitimate news story? How can so-called news networks pretend it doesn’t exist?”

Newsmax countered by saying that it had aired the “2000 Mules” trailer “dozens of times” and had featured it on their podcast.

“Newsmax has covered ‘2000 Mules,’ including airing its trailer dozens of times, airing President Trump’s comments on it, and featuring ‘2000 Mules’ in our daily podcast. Also covered it on http://Newsmax.com,” replied the conservative news website. “We’ve allowed the for-profit ‘2000 Mules’ to run their ads on @Newsmax. We’ve extensively covered the 2020 election, its results, and President Trump’s challenges to the race. Voter integrity issues are of national importance.”

In his Saturday Truth Social post, Trump suggested that CNN “go conservative” to take Fox’s place.

“CNN should go Conservative and take over the greatest, strongest, and most powerful BASE in U.S. history,” he stated. “Nobody is watching CNN’s Fake News now so, as I say, what the hell have they got to lose? Sadly, they’re too stupid to make the change!”

“2000 Mules,” which premiered at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club at a screening attended by Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kyle Rittenhouse, Rudy Giuliani and others, theorizes that thousands of Democrat-paid “mules” swayed the results of the 2020 presidential election. The film has been widely debunked by fact checkers, with the AP calling it a “flawed analysis” of events.