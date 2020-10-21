Donald Trump slams Anthony Fauci on COVID-19: Will president's misguided ploy cost him second term?

President Donald Trump is angry.

Just two weeks before election day, the president is lashing out: At the "fake news" press, at the "rigged" polls, at Attorney-General William Barr for refusing to indict his opponent and, most of all, at Dr Anthony Fauci and "all these idiots".

With the US toll due to the coronavirus around 221,000 and time running out to set right his faltering campaign, an under pressure Trump seems to have made the calculation of trying to cast Fauci, a man who has served six presidents, as the villain of the piece while claiming that the public is "tired" about hearing about the coronavirus.

It is, to put it kindly, an interesting strategy.

To put it bluntly, it looks like a misguided ploy that may end up costing him a second term.

If the polls are proven right on 3 November and the Democratic challenger Joe Biden defeats Trump, many might look back and wonder if this was the moment when the incumbent threw away his last shot.

While this isn't the first time Trump has sought to portray Fauci in a negative light " his constant attacks have caused Fauci and his family to require security details after receiving death threats " what has to be baffling Republican operatives and party members is Trump choosing this moment to bring attention to the US' failure, and by extension Trump's failure, to properly address the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's been here for 500 years," the president said of the good doctor in a campaign call with staff, as per The New York Times. "Every time he goes on television, there's always a bomb, but there's a bigger bomb if you fire him. This guy's a disaster."

This, even as Fauci has warned Americans to "hunker down" and brace for a difficult winter and increasingly sought to distance himself from the White House's relentlessly optimistic view that the nation is "rounding the corner" on the pandemic.

What makes it worse for Trump is that Fauci, in the eyes of the public, is far more trusted and popular than he, the sitting president.

A poll released late last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan group, found that 68 percent of Americans trusted Fauci "either a great deal or a fair amount" to provide reliable information about the virus, while only 40 percent trusted Trump.

Further, a July 2020 survey by Quinnipiac University Poll discovered that two-thirds of respondents don't trust to give information on the coronavirus and that two-thirds trust Fauci to do the same.

Even for a man who enjoys rolling the dice " and not just because he's owned casinos " attacking Fauci in such a manner is rife with risk, standing as it does in stark contrast to how he won the Oval Office in the first place.

Trump was blessed as he was to have Hillary Clinton, a candidate who was extremely well-defined for better and worse, with the second highest unfavourable rating in history, as his main opposition. Clinton's candidacy allowed Trump to run as 'an outsider' and rail against the establishment.

The problem now is, that Trump is the establishment and the two men he's now running against, Biden and Fauci, are more popular in the general public than he will ever be.

And of all the major issues Trump trails Biden in in the eyes of voters, perhaps no subject stands out more than the coronavirus: registered voters give Biden an astounding 12 point edge over Trump when it comes to who they think would be capable of handling the pandemic.

Trump may be delighting his die-hard fans, who can't get enough of him bashing his enemies (both real and perceived), but this ploy is unlikely to play well with women and swing voters. Suburban women, in particular, are stampeding away from Trump and the Republican party.

And data shows that Biden, for the first time, is winning over senior citizens, which, along with whites, make up the core of the Republican base.

Seniors also vote. A lot. And while some of them were happy to go along with the president's claims that the coronavirus is a hoax, they had a change of tune once the president himself was hospitalised.

Given these particular set of facts, Trump's strategy of attacking a widely popular figure and continuing to shine a light on his biggest blunder as president makes no sense. Which op-ed writers across America are pointing out.

Story continues