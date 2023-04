Donald Trump speaking from Mar-a-Lago after arrest - watch live

Donald Trump has told supporters gathered at Mar-a-Lago that the case against him is "fake" and that America's justice system is "lawless".

Mr Trump faced a total of 34 felony charges of falsifying business records and pleaded not guilty to all of them during a historic 45-minute hearing in New York today.

Among the allegations was that he paid $30,000 to silence a doorman who claimed to have a story about a secret child fathered by the former president.

01:52 AM

Indictment 'ridiculous'

Mr Trump is now addressing the 34 criminal charges laid in New York, quipping that they were levelled against him during a quick trip to a city that used to be great. He called the indictment "ridiculous".

"They can't beat us through the ballot box so they try to beat us through the law," he says, again blaming the "radical Left" and claiming the charges were an attempt to interfere with his election hopes.

01:48 AM

Trump family in 'hell'

Mr Trump’s tone shifts as he goes on to discuss his family, Rozina Sabur writes from Mar-a-Lago.

“I have a great family,” he said, discussing his two eldest sons, and then his daughter Ivanka and his youngest son Barron.

They’ve put us through “hell”, Mr trump says of New York prosecutors.

01:41 AM

Rozina Sabur reports from Mar-a-Lago:

Mr Trump is discussing one of the other criminal cases facing him - his retention of classified records after leaving the White House.

A short distance from where he is speaking is the storage cupboard where some of the classified documents were found.

He quips that the case is not as bad as the one facing Joe Biden, and gets some laughs in the room. Mr Biden is also being investigated over storing classified documents after leaving the Vice Presidency.

There are regular “boos” from the crowd at Mar-a-Lago as he lists the cast of characters who he describes as out to get him. The loudest boos were for Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA who brought Tuesday’s indictment, and Letitia James, the New York attorney general who has pursued cases against Mr Trump.

01:38 AM

'Defiant and prepared to fight'

The Telegraph's Rozina Sabur is at Mar-a-Lago watching Mr Trump speak.

After a criminal indictment that left an indelible stain on his record, advisers said Mr Trump was determined to end the day with a national address. He did not want to be seen as returning shamefaced to his Florida home, but defiant and prepared to fight, advisers said.

This is Mr Trump’s opportunity to reframe the day. And a loud crowd of supporters is making themselves heard outside.

01:27 AM

Donald Trump takes the stage

Donald Trump has just walked to the podium, declaring "we have to save our country" as the crowd shouts "USA".

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America," Mr Trump tells supporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The only crime that I've committed has been to fearlessly defend our nation against those who seek to destroy it.

01:19 AM

Trump family unites

The Trump family was noticeably absent from the New York courtroom but they are joining supporters in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom.

Donald Trump Jr., center left, walks with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle,

Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos

01:15 AM

Trump's strategy

The 45th president of America entered the courtroom with a solemn, slow and deliberate pace earlier today.

Tonight, expect a return of a fiery Donald Trump.

He will be on stage in the ballroom of his mansion, in front of a friendly audience of invited supporters, the centre of attention with free reign to say as he pleases on live television.

As correspondent Nick Allen explains, Mr Trump likely considers the criminal charges an opportunity to unite Republicans and add rocket fuel to his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

12:58 AM

Supporters gather for the Trump show

Hundreds of people have been invited to the ballroom of Donald Trump's luxury resort to listen to his speech.

Attendees wait for former US President Donald Trump to arrive and deliver remarks at the Mar-a-Lago Club - Bloomberg

Trump supporters - Reuters

12:48 AM

Motorcade to Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump had just over two hours of private time with aids on board Trump Force One as he prepared the strategy for tonight's speech. He was then driven in a motorcade to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump

Trump motorcade

12:28 AM

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. We will be bringing you the latest updates and news on Donald Trump's indictment.

The former president has arrived in Florida and is due to make a speech at around 1.15am BST (8.15pm EST).