Trump’s ‘No Christmas’ Scaremongering About Biden Presidency Spectacularly Backfires

Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Twitter users have pointed out a major flaw with President Donald Trump’s scaremongering about how Democratic nominee Joe Biden would respond to the coronavirus pandemic if he won the 2020 election.

Trump warned supporters at a rally in Goodyear, Arizona, on Wednesday that a vote for Biden would mean “no kids in school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July together.”

“Other than that you’ll have a wonderful life,” added the president.

Check out the video here:

Critics noted they were already experiencing those hardships as a result of Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the public health crisis.

Cases of the virus are now again surging nationwide.

The idea that Biden will implement long-lasting lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 has become a popular line of attack among Trump’s allies.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham this week bombastically claimed “Santa and his reindeer are not coming to your rooftop under Biden next year.” 

Biden has simply said he will be guided by the science in determining the country’s response. That’s unlike Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus and ignored the advice of public health experts by holding crowded rallies, where his fans fail to socially distance or wear masks.

