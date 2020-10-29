Trump’s ‘No Christmas’ Scaremongering About Biden Presidency Spectacularly Backfires

Twitter users have pointed out a major flaw with President Donald Trump’s scaremongering about how Democratic nominee Joe Biden would respond to the coronavirus pandemic if he won the 2020 election.

Trump warned supporters at a rally in Goodyear, Arizona, on Wednesday that a vote for Biden would mean “no kids in school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July together.”

“Other than that you’ll have a wonderful life,” added the president.

Check out the video here:

If you vote for Biden, your kids will not be in school, there will be no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/Pjyd8TGXME — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

Critics noted they were already experiencing those hardships as a result of Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the public health crisis.

Cases of the virus are now again surging nationwide.

The idea that Biden will implement long-lasting lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 has become a popular line of attack among Trump’s allies.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham this week bombastically claimed “Santa and his reindeer are not coming to your rooftop under Biden next year.”

Biden has simply said he will be guided by the science in determining the country’s response. That’s unlike Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus and ignored the advice of public health experts by holding crowded rallies, where his fans fail to socially distance or wear masks.

You’re talking about everything that is ALREADY our reality. We can’t do any of those things NOW because of YOU and your colossal incompetence. We’re voting for #Biden so we can get our lives back after 9 months of your FAILURE... — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 28, 2020

and if you vote Trump you won't have a family. they got infected and passed away. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 28, 2020

YEAH! They will live instead!



You are unbelievable, dude. Just unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/yGbdwZ8l2s — scientific realm 🧬 (@scientificrealm) October 28, 2020

My kids are not in school. They can't go trick or treating. We can't visit my father for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Remind me, who's president right now? https://t.co/uhI6HRn7pg — Mónica Rhor (@monicarhor) October 29, 2020

Our kids may actually be in school without masks if we #VoteBiden . Parents and grandparents may live if we #votebiden



229,000 dead from Coronavirus and you have no national strategy but to quit. — Jenifer (@jenifer__5) October 28, 2020

Kids are not in school.



Graduations have been canceled.



Weddings have been rescheduled.



Families can’t get together over the holidays.



That’s happening because Trump and Republicans are in power. https://t.co/B4bWt3QbAX — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 28, 2020

If you vote for Trump, your grandma will be in the ground, so she won't see your kids' graduations, weddings, thanksgivings, Christmases or 4ths of July! — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 28, 2020

And if you vote Trump, your relatives die, the economy crashes and Trump avoids doing time in The Hague. https://t.co/0AGaAnag9e — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 28, 2020

No that’s if we elected you. You’re the current president. That stuff happened this year. — Willow 🍞+🎪 (@RockShrimp) October 29, 2020

My kids aren't in school. I haven't been able to go to weddings. Your government said don't do Thanksgiving. I didn't go to Fourth of July this year.



You're President. — Zimmy (@zimmy1998) October 28, 2020

Related...

James Corden Spots Donald Trump's Big Pumpkin Problem

Trump Says He’s Kept ‘Every Single One’ Of His Promises. CNN Shows Why That’s Another Lie.

20 Republican Former U.S. Attorneys Condemn Donald Trump, Back Joe Biden

Donald Trump’s Decades Of Racism Is On Full View In Scathing Supercut

Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.